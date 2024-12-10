Man in Santa hat, beard robs San Fernando business

- File photo

A MAN wearing a Santa hat and beard was among three men who held up an automotive parts store in San Fernando on December 9.

The four victims told police they were at the store on Jones Street, San Fernando, when around 9.15 am, three masked men came in. One, who was armed with a gun, announced a hold-up and tied up the men.

The assailants then robbed the men of their cellphones, jewellery and wallets with cash amounting to over $13,000, along with a quantity of automotive paint, sandpaper and other vehicle products.

The robbers loaded everything into one of the company's Isuzu two-tonne trucks, valued at $150,000, and drove off.

The victims later freed themselves and contacted the police.

PC Moses and other officers responded. Moses and PC Khan continued on enquiries along with the Southern Division Gang Unit and found two cellphones in a bushy area in St John Village.

The stolen vehicle was found abandoned on Bronte Estate Road. The stolen merchandise was missing.

Inquiries are continuing.