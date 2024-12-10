Macqueripe in a mess

Macqueripe Beach. Photo by Roger Jacob

THE EDITOR: What was to be an enjoyable family Sunday morning outing (as the school vacation began) at Macqueripe Beach left us with nothing but a disgusting feeling.

The place is in a mess, garbage strewn in abundance, no litter bags or bins, railings all broken and some actually on the beach, no lifeguards. A total mess all round. Actually a hazard all round.

Are people actually being paid to manage and take care of this, one of the most beautiful of places in Trinidad? If so you all should be ashamed of yourselves.

Then there is the old relic of a church, overgrown with bushes and falling apart, on the way that should be preserved but that's for another blame-sharing which I am sure this letter will bring.

Finally, there is the much-touted agricultural project on which much fanfare, and I am sure money, was afforded. That too is now overgrown and all but abandoned. Yeah I know, another ministry to blame.

>

Bottom line, just when we think things in Trinidad cannot get any worse, guess what, they do!

P KING

Port of Spain