Aroma – the spicy scents of mas

Costumes from the eight sections of Kalicharan band Aromas which will portray various spices on the road for Carnival 2025 in San Fernando. - Yvonne Webb

THE intoxicating aromas of hot and spicy scents can make a statement when it comes to matching or inducing particular moods.

That is the effect the Kalicharan mas band is hoping to have on the city of San Fernando for Carnival 2025.

Ayana Kalicharan-Mahase, who, along with her husband Sterlin Mahase, is continuing the Kalicharan mas legacy started by her parents Ivan and Wendy 40 years ago, will be presenting the band Aroma for 2025.

Kalicharan-Mahase wants the heady aroma of the spices to embrace the masqueraders and linger long after the two days of revelry have ended – and long enough for the band to capture its 31st band of the year title in the large band category.

The band unveiled its eight sections of floral, woody, sweet and sensual scents at the Lobby Bar and Lounge, La Romaine, on November 28, captivating the audience with its diverse colours and styles.

The sections, which also comes in full-bodied costumes, are: Cinnamon Spice (brown/bronze), Mandarin Delight (orange), Candy Crush (multicolour), Sea Breeze (blue), Inferno (red and yellow), Eucalyptus Mint (green), Chilli Pepper (red) and Pink Lemonade (yellow and pink).

Catering for around 1,000 masqueraders, Aroma will feature five all-inclusive sections, with two DJs – Blackeye Sound Company and Crew Boy Sound Systems – each with two 40-foot trailers, two 40-foot bars and airconditioned buses, at a cost from $1,500-$6,000.

Mahase promised safety for its players, encouraging them to come out and have a good time.

Aroma will field two queens and two kings, who are hoping to make it to the finals of the national competition.

In 2024, the band’s king and queen won the San Fernando titles.

Explaining the inspiration behind Aroma, Kalicharan-Mahase said, having been in the market for 40 years and to ensure they are offering what the market requires, they went back to a time when the fragrance of certain foods, drinks and nature, held the power to heal and de-stress.

She observed people are going back to nature, to the tranquillity of water and calming effect of sea breezes. Aroma tried to capture that.

“Cinnamon, as we are learning, is a wonder food. We are trying to restore that old-time way to heal with this product.

“We also have a section called Pink Lemonade, which might be an option to relax with a tall glass after a hard day’s work.”

Bringing the heat to the masquerade will be the Red-Hot Chilli Pepper, destined to raise temperatures, the sweetness of Mandarin Delight, and an infusion of Eucalyptus Mint to bring that much-needed aromatherapy.

Like any other business concern, Kalicharan-Mahase said the band has been challenged by the forex shortage, but was able to avoid delays in getting materials through their supplier, “who is very accommodating.”

San Fernando mayor Robert Parris attended the bandlaunch and expressed how impressed he was.

“I have no doubt Kalicharan will continue to raise the bar and bring people to San Fernando. They have set the benchmark for all other bands to follow.”

He said a date for the launch of San Fernando Carnival 2025 is yet to be mapped out, as are the routes for J’Ouvert, Carnival Monday and Tuesday.

Pointing to the success of the City Day J’Ouvert celebration, Parris said the city may build on that.

Some stakeholders want to return to Skinner Park, others want to leave SAPA as the main judging point and try the foreshore route, while some want to stick with the traditional Royal Road, Coffee Street, Cipero Street and outside Skinner Park.

Paris said final decisions will be made after stakeholders meet, as they know more about Carnival than he does.

“I am not yet ready to make any pronouncements until stakeholders, who are the important people, engage in discussions and we come to a consensus.”