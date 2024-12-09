Is unity possible in Trinidad and Tobago?

Steve Alvarez -

THE EDITOR: Like many in TT, we are aware of sects, organisations and political parties that are seeking change.

Has that change been defined? Is it that a change in government would see an interest in agriculture, in food security, and a reduction of the food import bill?

Would a change in government allow for justice to be on time, for structured police patrols and an effort to stamp out corruption that seemed to have infiltrated the police service?

Is the change that we seek going to allow for investment in the tourism sector to augment the foreign exchange challenge?

Are we going to see interest in alternative areas to earn foreign exchange, like shipping and bunkering services and technological development?

If those are the items we envisage when we talk of change, who is going to spearhead this change and how can it come about? Let us take some time out to be realistic.

That change cannot come from the government in service, simply because if it was about those initiatives they would have been attempted over the last ten years.

That change and new approach to governance cannot come from the opposition as it had ten years to build a united force to be a viable alternative to the government.

So where does that change come from?

It can only come from the people under a leadership and determination that allow for all our people to unite under one vision for TT. That vision must be clear, the message must not only be attractive, but realistic, and the personnel that are in leadership must be committed to the vision and be people of integrity and loyalty to country.

TT is unfortunately in a situation where there is a plethora of political parties, and numerous leaders all wanting to be prime minister. There is at this moment no large sector of our country meeting and supporting any organisation.

Think of the excitement generated by political organisations of the past, the ONR, the NAR, the COP, and the UNC as the Partnership. There was awareness, widespread support and, moreover, hope for a better tomorrow.

Today the population is jaded. There is no united effort to save our country, and certainly no popular support for any one group.

HOPE continues to be a political party with a vision and plan for uniting our people and providing the excitement required for moving towards better tomorrows.

It is why the leadership has left the door open for all patriots to not only support the party, but to be on the executive at the highest levels.

If you are a good person with the future of TT in mind, now is the time to see what HOPE offers and join with it in providing the excitement and vision necessary to take TT forward.

We all know what the alternatives are, and they are not nice.

