Endeavour Holdings increase profits by $.2m

Endeavour Holdings chairman John Aboud. - File photo

ENDEAVOUR Holdings Ltd, asset and property management company, recorded a profit after tax for the six months ending October 31 of $22.4 million.

This represented a $200,000 increase in profits as compared to the same period in 2023, when it earned $22.2 million.

The company posted its financial performance on the TT Stock Exchange website on November 27.

Its statement of comprehensive income said revenue fell by $500,000, from $45.1 million for the six months ending October 2023, to $44.6 million for the same period in 2024.

Endeavour Holdings chairman John Aboud said the decrease in revenue was because of vacancies at CHIC Building, also known as Uptown Mall in Port of Spain.

>

He said the decrease in revenue was partially offset by new tenants at Price Plaza and Briar Place.

Rental expenses increased by $1.4 million, from $12.8 million in 2023, to $14.2 in 2024, due largely to refurbishment of CHIC building and roof repairs at other properties.