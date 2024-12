Countdown to Christmas!

GATHER 'ROUND CHILDREN! Santa Claus spreads holiday cheer as he greets and hands out gifts to children at C3 Centre, San Fernando, on December 8. - Photo by Jeff K Mayers

With just 17 days left until Christmas Day, all around the country families are out shopping and taking in the beautiful Christmas decorations in malls and stores.

Newsday’s photographers Jeff Mayers and Angelo Marcelle captured these images on December 8 in San Fernando and Trincity.

