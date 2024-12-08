From talk to action: The promise of a more connected Caribbean

In this file photo, the wreckage of fishing boats litter the seat at the Bridgetown Fisheries, Barbados, on July 2 following the passage of Hurricane Beryl. - AP PHOTO

BEVIL WOODING

THE Caribbean stands at a pivotal moment in its history. Its traditional vulnerabilities are exacerbated by growing geopolitical instability, the accelerating impacts of climate change, and the profound social, economic, and cultural shifts triggered by rapid technological innovation.

As a collection of developing states, the region faces disproportionate risks that demand more than isolated or knee-jerk responses. These threats are nothing sort of existential, and urgent collective action must be taken if the region is to build resilience and chart a sustainable path forward.

From regional development meetings to townhall discussions, there is a clear consensus: we must move more decisively from talk to action to realise our immense promise. Yet, too often we find ourselves separated by barriers that hinder our collective progress.

The issues we face

The challenges facing the Caribbean are well-documented. Small island economies struggle with the volatility of global markets, vulnerability to climate change, and reliance on tourism and agriculture. Our geographic dispersion, once an asset, has increasingly become a logistical and economic obstacle in a rapidly digitising world.

According to the World Bank, many Caribbean nations rank below the global average in access to affordable and reliable broadband internet. This digital divide exacerbates inequalities, leaving rural and underserved communities without access to the opportunities afforded by the digital age. Furthermore, regional trade remains hampered by fragmented customs regimes and inconsistent regulatory frameworks. And climate change only compounds these challenges.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) highlights the Caribbean as one of the most vulnerable regions to rising sea levels and extreme weather events. The costs of dsaster recovery alone are unsustainable, with hurricanes causing damage that can dwarf annual GDP in affected countries.

But perhaps our greatest challenge is fragmentation. Too often, we operate in silos – politically, economically, and socially – despite our shared history, culture and interests. Without greater cohesion, we cannot hope to scale the solutions needed to tackle these challenges effectively.

A growing momentum

Despite the daunting nature of these challenges, inspiring initiatives are emerging across the Caribbean, showcasing the potential of collective action to drive progress.

In digital transformation, the Caribbean Telecommunications Union (CTU) has been a leading advocate for capacity building, data protection, and harmonised policies. Secretary General Rodney Taylor has championed the need for Caribbean nations to embrace digital transformation – not as a distant goal but as a critical tool for empowering citizens, boosting economic growth, and enhancing governance.

In the regional business sector, the Caricham business network, under the leadership of Petipha Lewis, is connecting chambers of commerce across the region to share best practices, strengthen business resilience, and promote trade facilitation. By addressing challenges such as climate impacts, technological disruption, and skills shortages, Caricham is equipping the region’s business community to thrive in an increasingly complex environment.

On the financial front, regional integration initiatives like the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU) demonstrate the potential for collaborative approaches. The ECCU has shown how shared economic systems can foster stability and resilience in the face of global economic shocks, offering a model for collaboration in other sectors.

International partners are stepping up too. Organisations like the American Registry for Internet Numbers (ARIN) and the Commonwealth Telecommunications Organisation (CTO) are collaborating with Caribbean governments to strengthen internet governance, cybersecurity, and digital infrastructure. Regional and global partners are also helping prepare the region for the transformative impact of technologies like artificial intelligence, which are reshaping industries, from manufacturing and tourism to agriculture and education.

These partnerships underscore the importance of leveraging regional and global expertise to address local challenges and prepare for an increasingly uncertain future.

From talk to action

While these efforts are laudable, the question remains: how do we turn pockets of progress into systemic change? How do we move from isolated initiatives to an integrated, actionable roadmap for the region?

When leaders and professionals from across the region meet for the Connected Caribbean Summit this week in Miami (December 9-12), they will be zoning in on a range of issues to precisely address this challenge. By bringing together leaders from government, business, academia, and civil society, into an action-oriented forum, the summit seeks to bridge divides and inspire more coordinated action.

Disaster resilience is an area where the summit will spotlight collaborations between regional agencies and international partners to implement disaster response protocols, and climate adaptation strategies. These are not abstract conversations; they are concrete steps toward safeguarding lives and livelihoods.

In education, the potential for collaboration is vast. The Connected Caribbean Summit is exploring options for redesigning education curricula to prepare Caribbean students and professionals for the jobs of the future, with support from academic leaders like Dr Curtis Charles of the University of the West Indies, Five Islands Campus and pioneering organizations like the Apex Academy and Research Center.

Then there’s Caribbean commerce. Simplifying the logistics and reducing the cost of intra-regional trade can unlock new opportunities for Caribbean businesses, particularly small and medium enterprises. A contingent of customs brokers from Jamaica are attending the summit to lead the complex discussions around harmonizing customs systems and leveraging artificial intelligence for blockchain technology in global supply chain management.

And let’s not forget the human element. The Caribbean is home to some of the most talented and innovative minds in the world. From the scientists at Rum and Sargassum designing processes to convert sargassum into usable energy in Barbados, to the technology experts at the Caribbean Agency for Justice Solutions, designing cutting edge solutions for modernising the justice sector. The Connected Caribbean Summit will bring together the brilliant minds behind these distinctively Caribbean initiatives.

A positive vision for a hopeful future

The promise of a more connected Caribbean lies in the power of collective action. When we collaborate, we amplify our strengths. We saw this during the covid19 pandemic, when regional bodies like Carpha (the Caribbean Public Health Agency) played a pivotal role in coordinating health responses and securing resources for member states.

Moving beyond the exigencies of a global pandemic requires more structured and sustainable frameworks for accelerating the Caribbean development agenda. Over the past three years, the summit has been intentional in setting specific targets, timelines, accountability, and action plans. For 2025, the convenors have committed to:

1. Establishing a Caribbean Digital Knowledge Hub to centralise resources and best practices.

2. Initiating mentorship and internship programmes to build human capacity across sectors.

3. Tracking the commitments given at the summit in specific areas of development.

The Caribbean has always been a region of resilience and ingenuity. From the Maroons who defied colonial powers to the engineers and tradesmen who rebuild stronger after every hurricane. Our history is replete with examples of extraordinary collaboration and resilience in the face of adversity.

As we approach 2025, I am filled with hope. A new generation of Caribbean leaders is emerging with the faith and will to overcome long-standing challenges. Together we stand ready to seize the moment and fulfil the potential and promise of a Connected Caribbean.

About the author

Bevil Wooding is the convener of the Connected Caribbean Summit and a visionary advocate for regional integration and digital transformation. He serves as a leading voice in fostering collaboration among Caribbean governments, businesses, and international partners.