1 year later, Barrackpore woman seeks justice for slain son

Antonio "Russian" Manickchand. -

NOVEMBER 28 marked the first death anniversary of 25-year-old murder victim Antonio "Russian" Manickchand of Barrackpore.

To this day, the suspect remains at large.

Manickchand's grieving mother Cassie Manickchand told Newsday that the family held a prayer service in honour of her son's memory on the anniversary of his death.

Manickchand was brutally beaten with a piece of iron on November 18, 2023. The attack happened outside a bar in Barrackpore, where the first blow to his head caused him to lose consciousness. Despite this, the attacker continued to hit him.

Manickchand, of Rees Road, never regained consciousness and died days later at the San Fernando General Hospital.

Cassie said the suspect is known to the family as he is from the community.

She added that many people, including close relatives, have spotted the suspect.

"One or two people told me they saw him.

"We heard that he changed his name too.

"I do not know his new name.

"I have reached the point where I am not fighting about this. At some point, he would have to pay for what he did," Cassie said.

"I pray and fast often so at some point, my son will get his justice. How long again will he hide from you, me and the police? He cannot hide from God. It is hard for the family, and we are taking it one day at a time.

"We cannot bring back Russian."

Initially, the suspect was believed to have fled to Guyana.

Cassie renewed calls for anyone with information on his whereabouts to alert the authorities.

The police said no one has been arrested and the investigation was ongoing.

Barrackpore and Homicide Bureau Region III police are investigating.

Anyone with information on the suspect's whereabouts can call the Barrackpore Police Station at 654-0609 or the nearest police station.

People can also call the police at 555, 999 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477).