Who betterthan Leonce?

Laventille East/Morvant MP Adrian Leonce - Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: As sorrel is synonymous with Christmas, service before self is to the Member of Parliament for Laventille East/Morvant, Adrian Leonce.

In a little under ten years, Leonce has shown the people of Laventille East/Morvant what true representation looks like.

Loved by both the young and old not only because of his infectious smile and how handsome he is, but rather his ingenuity, his unwavering commitment and dedication towards the overall development of his constituency, his empathy towards the most vulnerable constituents, and, most importantly, his passion for service.

He is a true grassroots man, humble in all his ways, imbued with integrity and sound judgement. In Yung Bredda's words, “Who better than you, minister?”

Minister, we thank you for availing yourself to be of service to us; we thank you for all the work you have done and what you continue to do; we thank you for being that beacon of hope and shining light in those grey areas of your constituency; we thank you for your words of wisdom and encouragement.

>

We thank you for being ever present in our time of need; we thank you for standing in the gap and advocating on our behalf. We thank you for spreading positivity throughout the length and breadth of your constituency. We thank you for being exemplary in all that you do.

Minister, as you gracefully bowed out of the political arena unscathed with your character unblemished, we the people of Laventille East/Morvant are exceedingly proud of all your accomplishments.

Although we are saddened, we stand in support of your decision and we pray that whatever situation that you are dealing with be resolved in the shortest time. Rest assured that we the people of Laventille/East Morvant would be eagerly awaiting your return.

May God bless you!

CRYSTAL ROJAS

Laventille East/Morvant