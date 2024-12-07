Police find cocaine in toilet wall in Guayaguayare

The cocaine which police claimed was found in a house in Guayaguayare on December 6. - Photo courtesy TTPS

Arima police, who went to the home of a 40-year-old man in Guayaguayare to search for guns and ammunition, instead found a quantity of cocaine on December 6.

The homeowner was immediately arrested.

The cocaine has an estimated street value of $7,000.

The police said around 3 pm, the officers went to the house in New Lands Village in Guayaguayare.

They claimed they found a plastic bag with cocaine hidden between a concrete block on a wall in the bathroom and toilet area.

The officers took the suspect to the Arima Police Station.

The cocaine weighed 64 grammes.

The arrest was part of an intelligence-led operation on December 6, between 8 pm and 11 pm, which started in the Arima district.

ACP Rishi Singh, Snr Supt Maynard Wilson, ASPs Ablacksingh and Pitt and Insp Lewis co-ordinated the exercise.

W/Sgt Ramai led the exercise, which included members of the Arima Operations/ Intelligence Team.

PC DeMatas is leading the investigation.