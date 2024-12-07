Cepep worker killed hours after Mt Hope murder

Police at a murder scene. - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

Two deadly shootings in less than 24 hours in Mt Hope and environs have attracted the attention of police.

In the first incident, a brazen daytime shooting in Mt Hope left a man dead.

On December 5 at around 4 pm, Nigel "Posey Rat" Smith, 33, was liming with other men at a shop at the corner of Maingot Road and First Private Road, Mt Hope.

A blue Toyota Aqua passed them and a passenger began firing at the group.

The group of men ran off and the car stopped nearby.

>

Two gunmen got out, chased after the men, and continued shooting at them.

Smith stumbled and fell, and one of the gunmen stood over him and shot him multiple times.

Another man, with an automatic weapon, got out of the front passenger seat and shot at the other men as they continued running.

The gunmen then got back into the Aqua and drove off.

A team of officers, led by Sgt Ramkissoon, responded and found Smith lying on the ground with gunshot wounds to his head, legs, and torso.

Crime Scene Investigators found 20 9mm spent shells, 16 5.56mm spent shells, one live round of 9mm ammunition, and one projectile.

Police believe his shooting is gang related.

Less than 24 hours later, another man was shot dead in nearby Petit Bourg.

Daniel Hassan was shot at around 11 am in Maitagual upper Petit Bourg on December 6.

>

Hassan, a Cepep employee, had just finished work at Upper Bushe Street, when gunmen ambushed him.

Residents called the police and ambulance, but police responded first.

The police took Hassan to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The road was blocked for several hours as crime scene investigators gathered evidence.

Police have not yet confirmed whether the two murders are connected.