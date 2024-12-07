Breakfast favourites

French toast -

Pancakes still remain a more popular breakfast item, high and mighty, light and fluffy, drenched with syrup it's easily everyone’s favourite breakfast.

French toast is my favourite. Saturday mornings in my early teens, would often find me sleepy-eyed, dipping sliced bread into whipped eggs and then pan frying until golden and fragrant, it would then be covered in either syrup or honey and enjoyed. This, may I add, I made for myself only as all my other family members were done with their breakfast at that time.

Bananas are a popular addition to either pancakes or French toast, they add sweetness and moistness without being overpowering, and they are always hanging around in our kitchens begging to be used.

It’s the holidays, both pancakes and French toast are made with ingredients we have readily available in our kitchens, why not make them from scratch or teach your children to do so.

Remember breakfast is the meal that we can enjoy any time of day. Happy Cooking!

>

Banana pancakes

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 tbs brown sugar

1 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp baking powder

½ tsp baking soda

¼ tsp salt

½ tsp vanilla extract

>

1 egg

¾ cup un-flavoured yoghurt or buttermilk

1 tbs vegetable oil

1 ripe banana

In a mixing bowl combine flour, sugar, cinnamon, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.

In a separate bowl beat egg until light add milk and oil and banana.

Add the wet ingredients to the flour mixture and stir only until combined. Your batter should be lumpy.

Heat a non-stick frying pan; grease with a small amount of butter.

Spoon about ⅓ cup of batter onto hot frying pan and spread gently.

>

When small bubbles appear on the topside of the pancake and the edges look cooked then flip the pancakes, cook for a short while longer and remove to a plate. Keep pancakes warm while you are cooking the balance.

Serve with pancake syrup or maple syrup.

Yields 8 pancakes.

Oatmeal yoghurt pancakes

¾ cup unflavoured yoghurt

½ cup skimmed milk

½ cup quick cooking oatmeal

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 tbs vegetable oil

>

1 egg

1¼ cups all-purpose flour

2 tbs brown sugar

½ tsp baking soda

2 tsp baking powder

pinch salt

Combine the yoghurt, milk and oatmeal and let stand for about 10 minutes.

Beat egg add vanilla and oil.

Combine flour with brown sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt.

>

Add the oatmeal mixture to the flour mixture and stir until combined.

Heat a non-stick frying pan; grease with a small amount of butter.

Spoon about ⅓ cup of batter onto hot frying pan and spread gently.

When small bubbles appear on the topside of the pancake and the edges look cooked then flip the pancakes, cook for a short while longer and remove to a plate.

Keep pancakes warm while you are cooking the balance.

Serve with pancake syrup or maple syrup.

Yields 8 pancakes

Golden French toast with spiced apples

6 to 8 slices bread, cut to about 1½-inch thick

2 eggs

1 tbs brown sugar

½ to ¾ cup milk

1 apple

½ tsp each cinnamon and nutmeg

1 tbs brown sugar

Preheat oven to 350F.

Beat egg well with milk and 1 tbs sugar, chop apple and combine with 1 tbs sugar, and spices.

Grease a shallow casserole dish, dip bread into egg mixture and place in dish, arrange apples on top, bake for 15 to 20 minutes until golden and puffed.

Serve with honey or syrup.

Serves 4

Banana stuffed French toast

2 firm, ripe bananas

¾ cup full cream milk

2 large eggs

1 tsp vanilla

1 tsp ground cinnamon

½ tsp freshly grated nutmeg

8 slices bread

2 tbs unsalted butter or light oil like coconut oil

icing sugar for dusting

Cut bananas into ¼-inch-thick slices.

In a bowl whisk together milk, eggs, vanilla, cinnamon, and nutmeg.

Arrange bread in a shallow dish, pour the egg mixture over top and turn slices. You want them to be completely soaked but not soggy.

Remove slices to a large plate, then arrange the banana slices on 4 of the slices, cover with the balance of the slices and gently press down.

In a 12-inch non-stick skillet or frying pan melt butter or heat oil. Add one banana sandwich wait a bit ,shift and add another. Pan fry for a few minutes until golden, flip and cook for about 5 minutes more. Remove and repeat with the other two sandwiches.

Place on paper towels, then move to a clean chopping board and slice in two on the diagonal.

Dust with icing sugar and drizzle with honey or syrup to serve. Serve warm

Makes 4

rahamut@gmail.com