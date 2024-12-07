Army down Police 2-1 in league opener

Kidane Lewis of Police FC, left, tries to close down Defence Force player Jelani Felix in the TTPFL opener at La Horquetta Recreation Grounds. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

PLAYMAKER Kevin Molino marked his return to professional club football on Trinidad soil with the opening item in Defence Force's 2-1 win over Miscellaneous Police FC in the 2024/25 TT Premier Football League (TTPFL) opener at the Phase 2 La Horquetta Recreation Grounds on December 5.

In a game against last season's TTPFL runners-up, Molino scored in the 37th minute after a dreadful mixup at the back between Mekeil Williams and goalkeeper Adrian Foncette. After Police midfielder Ajani McIntyre played a back pass in Williams' direction, the latter allowed it to roll beyond him. The ball stuck in the heavy surface, though, with the 34-year-old Molino latching onto the loose ball to slap into the empty net.

Molino, who recently came out of international retirement to extend his career with the Soca Warriors, was a measure of composure and poise as he seamlessly pulled the strings in the Defence Force midfield on his debut.

Though there was only one goal separating the teams, the Army/Coast Guard combination dominated proceedings for most of the encounter and were sailing along smoothly before substitute Kareem Freitas pulled a goal back for ten-man Police in second-half stoppage-time.

Police created the first big chance in the game, but centre back Justin Garcia made a goal-line clearance in the 18th minute when new signing Mikaeel "Jem" Gordon looked certain to give the Lawmen the lead.

After Molino's opener, both Shaquille Bertrand and towering striker Brent Sam came close to extending Defence Force's lead before halftime.

At the other end, McIntyre almost made amends when he forced Jabari St Hillaire into a fine save in the 41st minute.

By the second half, Molino's influence was all over the game with his link-up play and intricate passing in the final third with the Defence Force front line.

Bertrand and second-half substitute Isaiah Leacock were both guilty of missing presentable chances after being set up by Molino.

In the 79th minute, Police's job was made tougher when substitute Marcus Chandool was sent off for swinging a flailing arm at defender Isaiah Garcia.

After facing the ire of the crowd in his cameo, Leacock put Defence Force 2-0 up in the 84th minute when he put Williams on his back and calmly shot past Foncette after receiving a long ball from St Hillaire.

Though they appeared to be cruising, Defence Force had a nervy end to the contest when Freitas scored from close range after profiting from a loose Jelani Felix pass.

Third-place finishers in the league last year, the Densill Theobald-led Defence Force are off to a winning start for the 2024/25 campaign.

