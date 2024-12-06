Maposa earns Zimbabwe consolation T20 win vs Pakistan

Zimbabwe's Brian Bennett at the wicket during the third T20 cricket match between Zimbabwe and Pakistan at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Wonder Mashura) - Wonder Mashura

BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe: Young all-rounder Tinotenda Maposa made a memorable Twenty20 debut and earned Zimbabwe a sensational two-wicket consolation win in the third and final game of the series on December 5.

Zimbabwe’s batters stumbled for the third successive time in the series and were in danger of a clean sweep before 21-year-old Maposa smashed left-arm fast bowler Jahandad Khan for a four and a six in the final over as the home team reached 133-8 with a ball to spare. Maposa remained unbeaten on 12 off 4 fours.

Pakistan, which made four changes after taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, were earlier restricted to 132-7 after the visitors won the toss and elected to bat. Tall fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani picked up two wickets inside the power play while Maposa struck with his medium pace and removed Tayyab Tahir (21) just when Pakistan looked to rebuild the innings.

Captain Salman Ali Agha held one end up with run-a-ball 32 and contributed 30 runs with Qasim Akram (20), who fell in the 12th over to a splendid catch by Dion Myers at backward point.

Zimbabwe didn’t allow Salman to accelerate through its pace and spin in the death overs with the Pakistan skipper getting run-out in a mix-up with Arafat Minhas, who remained unbeaten on 22.

>

Zimbabwe had lost eight wickets for 31 in the first game to lose by 57 runs and then fell to a new low when they got bowled out for their lowest T20 score of 57 in the second game and lost the match by 10 wickets.