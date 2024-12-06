Halliday meets with WASA staff

WASA CEO Keithroy Halliday, right, speaking to WASA staff as he visited facilities on December 3. -

Introducing the new executive leadership team, WASA CEO Keithroy Halliday met with staff of various departments across Trinidad and Tobago on December 3.

In a release, WASA said Halliday visited the South Regional office, the San Fernando booster station and the Navet water treatment plant.

"This is our leadership team and collectively, we are 'Team WASA.' Every single one of us has a role to play in honouring our mandate to provide water and wastewater services to TT.

"We are duty bound to the transformation of our organisation into an efficient utility that will provide a 24/7 pipe-borne water supply to all our stakeholders. In the face of financial challenges and the effects of climate change, we must all remain resolute in our approach to getting the job done."

Halliday said he will engage all stakeholders by paying courtesy calls to Leroy Baptiste, president of the Public Services Association (PSA) and Deryck Richardson, president of the Estate Police Association (EPA), the release said.

