Guyana, Barbados blank Cricket West Indies governance reform meeting

CWI president Dr Kishore Shallow, left, and vice president Azim Bassarath. -

Cricket West Indies (CWI) was unable to meet a quorum for their December 6 meeting on governance reform, owing to the absences of Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) and Barbados Cricket Association (BCA) representatives.

A CWI statement said the GCB and BCA “failed to attend having opted not to appoint two representatives as required by the company’s articles of association.”

The meeting was called to vote on implementing governance reforms proposed by the Wehby Report, which aims to modernise CWI’s governance framework.

CWI said notice for this meeting was issued on November 13 in accordance with its articles of association.

“Guyana formally indicated their non-attendance, while Barbados did not provide a response. This marks the second time that both the GCB and BCA have opted not to attend a meeting of the members, the first instance occurring in 2021 (CWI annual general meeting),” the statement read.

All other full-member shareholders from the Jamaica Cricket Association (JCA), Leeward Islands Cricket Board (LICB), Windward Islands Cricket Board (WICB) and TT Cricket Board (TTCB) were present and prepared to proceed.

CWI said it will now give members the opportunity to respond to the proposed resolutions in writing.

CWI president Kishore Shallow described the refusal of both boards to attend the meeting as a “setback” for all stakeholders.

“It is deeply disappointing that representatives from Guyana and Barbados did not see the importance of being present at this crucial juncture for the future of West Indies cricket.

Governance reform is critical to ensuring our organisation’s growth, sustainability, and ability to inspire pride across the region. This moment required unity and collaboration, and their absence undermines the collective effort required to move forward,” he said.

This meeting was expected to address significant proposals, including adjustments to introduce term limits, the term durations for the president and vice president, and other measures designed to strengthen CWI’s governance structure.

Commissioned in 2019, the Wehby Report outlines a comprehensive roadmap to improve CWI’s governance through measures that promote transparency, accountability, and alignment with global best practices.

While progress has been made, implementation has faced delays, including those caused by the pandemic.

Key recommendations included restructuring the board of directors, enhancing stakeholder engagement and modernising operational practices.

Shallow said, “This meeting was not just about structural changes; it was about safeguarding the future of cricket in the Caribbean.

“Change is never easy, but it is necessary. We must demonstrate to the cricketing world and our stakeholders that we are committed to improving and evolving as an organisation.”

CWI confirmed its commitment committed to the governance reform process and will explore all options to ensure the necessary steps are taken to implement the Wehby Report recommendations.

Shallow added, “The responsibility to lead and inspire rests with all of us. While today’s outcome is a setback, it will not deter us from our mission to transform West Indies cricket. I encourage all stakeholders to prioritise the greater good of the game and come together to ensure we continue to build an organisation that every Caribbean citizen can be proud of.”

In March 2021, both the GCB and BCA boycotted CWI’s annual general meeting forcing it to be postponed and held at a later date.