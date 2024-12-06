Claxton Bay murder suspect released without charge

- File photo

The 21-year-old man from Claxton Bay who was detained last weekend in connection with the shooting deaths of a couple from the same community has been release from custody, pending further investigation.

On December 6, Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three, police confirmed that the suspect was released without charge on the instructions from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Police said the investigation remains active but did not give details.

The man was suspected of murdering father of four Basdeo "Ricky" Lallan, 49, and his 21-year-old girlfriend Whitney Narine.

Lallan was a scrap-iron worker and Narine worked as a labourer at the San Fernando City Corporation.

>

The shooting happened inside the family's two-bedroom wooden house at Teak Drive, offhandcuff Macaulay Road, around 9 pm on November 28.

The couple's seven-month-old son and another minor relative narrowly escaped death when the killer pointed a gun at them, but it jammed.

The minor grabbed the baby and ran to alert relatives, escaping with their lives.

The killer ran along a track that leads to the southbound lane of the Solomon Hochoy Highway and got into a wagon that was parked on the shoulder, which drove off.

Relatives said the minor, like other relatives, is deeply traumatised and fearful of being in the community.

Narine's funeral took place on December 3 and Lallan's was on December 4.

Six years ago, on December 6, Lallan's younger brother Neil "Jacko" Bhagaloo, 33, a scrap iron dealer, was gunned down at the family's home next door.

Someone was charged in the case, which is still pending in court.

In September 2023, Lallan's uncle Sylvan "Puncin" Lallan and his cousin (Sylvan's niece) Andrea Lallan, 13, were shot dead at the family's home on Old Mayaro Road in Libertville, Rio Claro. Another uncle was shot and wounded in this shooting.

>

A villager was charged, and the case is also still pending in court.