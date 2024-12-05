Tearful woman: Police bullets barely missed my son

STANDING BY HER: DCP (Operations) Junior Benjamin looks on as Krystle Sandiford speaks with the Newsday on Wednesday about an incident on November 30 where stray police bullets struck her car with one barely missing her son. She spoke near her Nelson Street, Port of Spain home. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

KRYSTLE SANDIFORD was on her way home with her son and his friends after football practice at around 12.20 pm on November 30, when their conversation, and the car’s front passenger window, were shattered by a bullet.

Another struck hit the door, inches from where her son sat, before passing through the glove compartment and entering the engine bay.

Moments before, the mood was jovial as the group, after buying tickets at MovieTowne, was discussing plans to go to the cinema.

The children’s chatter continued even after Sandiford noticed a commotion up ahead on Wrightson Road.

Police were trying to detain a homeless man at the park near Sackville Street, opposite the Wrightson Road Fire Station. They were responding to reports he was throwing stones at people.

After officers approached the man and warned him to stop throwing the stones, he began pelting them and hit one in the chest and arm. The injured officer drew his gun and shot twice at the man.

Sandiford was about to turn left onto Charles Street Extension, opposite the fire station, when she heard the explosions, saw the front left window of her car shatter and smoke coming from the engine.

Surrounded by screams, Sandiford kept her composure as she pulled aside and made sure the four boys were unharmed.

The boys’ screams turned into tears as fear began to set in.

She got out of the car and also noticed her left indicator light broken and what appeared to be a bullet hole in the front left door.

Other officers arrived a short while after and used a Taser to subdue the man.

Senior police officials including DCP Junior Benjamin, Port of Spain division head Snr Supt Raymond Thom, and case investigator ASP Ramlogan visited Sandiford at her Nelson Street, Port of Spain home on December 4.

The trio offered words of comfort to Sandiford as she showed them the damage to her car and told them how the incident had affected her.

Speaking with the Newsday, Sandiford reflected on the experience saying despite the trauma, she felt a sense of gratitude as she and the children were unharmed.

“I’m thankful for another day of life you know. It’s God first in everything. I’m also thankful for the police who are here right now showing their support and interest for what (took place) over the weekend…Nothing can’t pay for our life and I'm just thankful that we have it.”

She said the boys have not been dealing with the situation too well.

“They ent doing too good. My son keeps crying. He is traumatised and shaken up still. I am (shaken up) too every time I think about it and the incident plays back in my head.”

Sandiford said it was difficult to keep calm in such a situation but she said she had no choice.

“I couldn’t panic. I am the adult so I had to make sure I stayed calm. If I started to panic they (the children) would have lost it too. And they were already screaming and crying.”

She said having come from East Port of Spain, she knows violence can find anyone at any time.

“You hearing about the violence every day, because I am in a community with it. To know that you’re going out there and you have to be in incidents like that, it is terrifying...trying to run or hide because anywhere you go, you could catch your death. It isn’t a nice feeling at all.”

Sandiford said she was not upset with the police and instead offered prayers for the officer who was injured.

“I pray for the officer who would have been doing his duty at that point in time. I ask that he has continued guidance.”

DCP Benjamin said although an investigation into the incident has already started, he felt it was important to still visit Sandiford.

“This is not a situation that you really feel good about. But nevertheless, we are here as the TT police service to first of all just lend that support to Ms Sandiford. There is a part of soft-policing that shows we care about our citizens. And again, to be in a situation like this could be very traumatic.”

Benjamin said he will ensure the TTPS' Victim and Witness Support Unit also reaches out to Sandiford and the boys to help them cope with the trauma they experienced.

Sandiford said she was satisfied with his assurances but hopes the matter is resolved quickly as the car is her only means of transportation.

“I’m looking forward to them doing the investigation and getting the findings. This vehicle is my only means of transport. I don't have anything else. The school term is about to close but in January I need it to be back up and running to do my motherly duties.”

Benjamin once the investigation is complete, if the police are shown to be culpable for the damage, Sandiford will be treated fairly and her best interests will be secured.

“My understanding is that there are allowances that the police can stand some measure of liability in terms of ensuring that there's funding to bring back the person to their original position. If it is proven, I'm certainly going to be looking at that to ensure that Ms Sandiford at least gets that necessary compensation. Because we want to ensure all citizens are treated fairly by the police.”

Benjamin said that going forward, he intends to ensure all officers have access to non-lethal weapons when responding to situations.

"We want to encourage more of our officers, as we go out there to deal with matters, that they have both lethal and non-lethal weapons to deal with situations.

We want to ensure they have batons, Tasers, pepper spray, and different things that can be used before they seek to use their firearms."