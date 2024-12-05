NACTA: Cummings securing La Horquetta/Talparo

Charmaine Francios dances with La Horquetta/Talparo MP Foster Cummings during Cummings's walkabout in his constituency in June. - FILE PHOTO

YOUTH Development and National Service Minister Foster Cummings has been securing the La Horquetta/Talparo constituency as a PNM stronghold over the last five years; the UNC poses no threat to the PNM in the constituency; and the PNM could only lose La Horquetta/Talparo if a united opposition of parties with people of integrity face the PNM in the next general election.

These were some of the findings of an ongoing opinion survey in La Horquetta/Talparo by the North American Caribbean Teachers Association (NACTA).

In a statement on December 5, NACTA said the survey represents the demographics of the constituency and Cummings has met the pass mark of over 50 per cent positive ratings among all voters in La Horquetta/Talparo for his stewardship of the constituency.

Cummings, who is also PNM general secretary, won the seat in the August 2020 general election.

He will stand for re-election as La Horquetta/Talparo MP next year, after being successfully screened for the constituency on December 2.

>

Cummings was one of 13 successful nominees screened on that day.

With the exception of attorney Kareem Marcelle (Laventille West), all of the other nominees were incumbent MPs in their respective constituencies. Marcelle was selected after incumbent Laventille West MP Fitzgerald Hinds withdrew his nomination.

NACTA said while the election is constitutionally due by next August, there is a possibility it could be held earlier because the PNM has a commanding lead in all marginal constituencies, one of which is La Horquetta/Talparo.

The others are San Fernando West, St Joseph, Tunapuna, Toco/Sangre Grande, Barataria/San Juan, Chaguanas East, Moruga/Tableland and Pointe-a-Pierre.

The survey, NACTA continued, predicted the PNM will comfortably retain La Horquetta/Talparo if an election was called now and the UNC went into that election alone.

NACTA said, "However, if there is a united opposition, the PNM will face a competitive contest while holding the seat. And if there is a huge swing against the PNM, the seat will fall as would several other marginals."

But NACTA added, "The polls in several marginals and nationally do not detect a swing away from PNM towards the UNC."

Since 2020, NACTA said most PNM supporters are satisfied with Cummings's representation while a majority of UNC supporters are dissatisfied with his performance as MP.

But NACTA added Cummings is garnering cross over support to turn the seat into a safe one for PNM.

>

The survey said Cummings has good support on the ground with his constituents and PNM supporters nationally.

NACTA said Cummings's ground work in La Horquetta/Talparo is evident through improvements in the constituency’s infrastructure, housing and other resources to constituents.

Cummings meets routinely with constituents and has also addressed concerns of those in need.

NACTA said most UNC supporters in La Horquetta/Talparo complain that Cummings has neglected their areas.

Crime and flooding are their main concerns.

But NACTA said, "UNC supporters concede that Cummings will win re-election. Activists of UNC jealously say Cummings has fortified the seat and that it will be almost impossible to capture it without a united opposition and a diverse slate of credible individuals of repute and integrity."

In La Horquetta/Talparo, the survey said PNM leads UNC 44 to 34 per cent with less than one per cent supporting other parties and the other voters not revealing their choice or are undecided.