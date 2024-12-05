Kraigg Brathwaite must resign

FILE PHOTO: West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite. - AP PHOTO

THE EDITOR: There is no defending the second Test performance against Bangladesh.

I am lost for words, embarrassed, and even as a diehard, optimistic West Indies fan, I can't defend that performance.

Kraigg Brathwaite must resign or be sacked as captain of the West Indies Test team. Thank you for your service, but it's time for new leadership.

I nominate Alzarri Joseph as Test captain; fast bowlers make good captains; look at Jasprit Bumrah of India and Pat Cummins of Australia.

I reckon that Kraigg Brathwaite is too soft, soft on his teammates; Alzarri Joseph has the aggression, will and passion for winning. I am not saying he should beat up his teammates, carry on and walk off the field, and so on – ­­I am­­­ saying Alzarri Joseph would bring a no-nonsense, zero-margin-for-complacency, hunger-for-victory mentality.

>

Brathwaite has to bat deep, and batters one to five have to bat deep! We are at home; we knew what the wicket would be like; how could we let Bangladesh use the pitch to their advantage in our backyard? Nah, man, why is it so hard to perform like we did in the first Test?

In the second, at least 70 per cent the effort? Why does WI always make a strong first impression in the first match of any series, capitulate in the second, and cut it close in the third match across formats?

Big up Jayden Seales, a proper West Indian fast bowler; someone get him a long back massage. Roll on, Pakistan.

KENDELL KARAN

Chaguanas