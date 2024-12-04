Tobago Star Quest final on December 14, spotlight on hidden talent

Elieth David. -

AFTER two spectacular semi-final rounds of competition, ten talented young people will vie for the $100,000 grand prize in the final of Tobago Star Quest – the Next Level, on December 14 at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex.

John Arnold, head of the Tobago Star Quest Committee, said he is pleased with the response of the various communities to the ground-breaking initiative, which was patterned after America’s Got Talent.

“We were able to showcase some hidden talent across Tobago – Castara, Roxborough, Belle Garden, Lambeau, Plymouth,” he told Newsday on December 4.

Arnold said Tobago Star Quest has proven it can be a sustainable product not just for harnessing and showcasing the island’s talent but also for providing developmental opportunities for the young people.

>

“Our plan is to do a training session next year, which will talk about the business of music, the business of the performing arts and how it relates to Tobago.”

Arnold, an events planner, said the project also provides what he called a “creativity corridor” for the participants.

“Some people may now say this is what I want to do as a career, this is what I want to do in terms of something that’s going to make money for me.”

He thanked the Ministry of Sport and Community Development, the Tobago House of Assembly and other valued sponsors for supporting the initiative.

In an earlier release, the committee said the competition featured everything, "from mesmerising vocals to awe-inspiring magic.

“Tobago Star Quest has explored every corner of the island, unearthing local talent and providing a platform for aspiring artists to shine,” the committee said.

>

It said in addition to showcasing their remarkable skills, the finalists will also benefit from coaching sessions designed to refine their craft and prepare them for this momentous occasion.

The committee said the grand finale, which is scheduled to begin at 8 pm, promises to be an unforgettable evening filled with extraordinary performances.

FINALISTS

Jayda George

Elijah Cyrus

Darren Thomas

Amari Douglas

Janelle Moore

>

Melony Melville

Jeremy Stewart

Anderson Mc Phee

Khadijia O’Connor

Janelle Winchester-Moore

>