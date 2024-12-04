Tobago bill 'trust issues' threaten development

THE EDITOR: The Tobago Island Government Bill's provisions on state lands jeopardise Tobago’s autonomy and development potential. By imposing a vague “trust” arrangement, the bill undermines political, economic, cultural, resource management, and legal self-determination, creating more problems than solutions.

Under the bill, state lands would be “held in trust” by the secretary of finance, but the trustee’s obligations are undefined. This creates confusion over land management, decision-making authority, and development rights, which could paralyse projects across sectors.

Past experiences with bureaucratic delays on infrastructure and tourism initiatives highlight the risks of unclear governance.

Without explicit control over state lands, Tobago faces significant economic challenges. Investors are unlikely to commit to projects burdened by ambiguous rules and potential central government interference.

Additionally, the inability to use state land as collateral limits Tobago’s capacity to fund critical projects such as housing, agricultural expansion, and tourism infrastructure.

Culturally, the trust arrangement hampers Tobago’s ability to develop lands that support its identity and community growth. For example, initiatives like the Heritage Festival require clear authority to allocate and develop land that sustains local traditions.

Legally, the bill falls short of its promise of equity. While Trinidad exercises full authority over state lands, Tobago is subjected to conditions that maintain central government dominance. This unequal treatment contradicts the bill’s stated goal of autonomy and perpetuates dependency.

The lessons from other islands, such as Barbados, show the value of direct control over state lands in fostering development. A more effective approach would involve granting Tobago a defined governance framework with clear rights to allocate, develop, and manage lands.

Additionally, a task force of local stakeholders could draft amendments that reflect Tobago’s unique needs.

For Tobago to achieve meaningful autonomy, the bill must provide unambiguous authority over state lands, free of excessive bureaucracy and unclear trustee roles. Without such changes, promises of independence ring hollow, and Tobago’s ability to shape its future remains compromised.

This is not just about land management – it is about Tobago’s right to self-determination. Addressing these "trust issues" is essential to unlocking the island’s true development potential.

KINO K SAMMY

Roxborough