Rio Claro jewellery thief, 18, held

- File photo

THE quick thinking of a store worker led to the arrest of an 18-year-old suspect inside a jewellery store in Rio Claro.

Police said the suspect walked into a Brazilian jewelry store on Naparima Mayaro Road shortly after 9 am on December 3 and announced a robbery.

He also pushed a broken glass bottle near the sales assistant's neck.

The man then went to the counter and began grabbing jewellery. As he was putting the items in his back pocket, the woman ran out of the store and locked the door from the outside.

Rio Claro police were notified, and several officers responded.

>

They searched the man, who is from Jeffers Crossing in Rio Claro, and found a quantity of chains and rings with an estimated value of $3,275.

He was expected to be charged, and investigations are ongoing.