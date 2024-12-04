Man who survived October shooting in Williamsville killed in Cocoyea

A 45-year-old man who moved out of Williamsville after surviving a shooting there two months ago was shot and killed in front of his new home on December 3.

Praimraj Heerah, a contractor, was declared dead at the San Fernando General Hospital at 7.56 pm.

He was standing outside his house on Naparima Mayaro Road in Cocoyea when gunshots were fired at around 7 pm.

After the shooting stopped, Heerah was found lying near the side of the house with multiple gunshot wounds.

The police were notified, and Sgt Gobin and other officers from the Mon Repos police station responded. They took Heerah to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three, police were also notified.

In October, Heerah was targeted by two gunmen in Williamsville. One shot at the driver’s side of Heerah’s van as he drove into his yard.

Heerah and three others escaped unharmed. Fearing for their safety, the family moved to Cocoyea.

Investigations are ongoing.