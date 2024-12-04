Kaile Auvray's Cavalier FC win Concacaf Caribbean Cup

Kaile Auvray, front row left, celebrates with Cavalier FC teammates and fans after the Jamaica Premier League club won the Concacaf Caribbean Cup on December 3. - Photo courtesy Cavalier FC's Facebook Page

TRINIDAD and Tobago midfielder Kaile Auvray, 20, made his presence felt as he helped create a goal for Cavalier FC which was pivotal in leading the Jamaica Premier League club to the Concacaf Caribbean Cup title over Cibao FC of the Dominican Republic on December 3.

Cibao won the second leg 2-1 on December 3 in the Dominican Republic. However, the two-leg tie ended 2-2 on aggregate after Cavalier won the first leg 1-0 at the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica on November 26. Cavalier won the crown because the Jamaican club scored an away goal.

In the second leg, Cibao had a strong first-half performance which saw the Dominican Republic club take a 2-0 lead. Juan Diaz gave Cibao the lead in the 27th minute with a penalty after a hand ball by Cavalier.

A minute later, Rivaldo Correa scored a header to double the advantage for Cibao.

Auvray, a halftime substitute, was a handful for Cibao especially on the left flank. In the 53rd minute, Auvray's cross from the left side took a deflection and fell to Dwayne Atkinson near the penalty spot who completed the chance.

In the 84th minute, Auvray's cross from the left was laid on a platter for Orlando Russell but the latter's effort from ten yards out missed the target.