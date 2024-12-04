Councillor: Murder, extortion have taken root in Claxton Bay

Claxton Bay/Pointe-a-Pierre councillor Nadia Khan-Mohammed. - Photo courtesy Chairman of Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation Facebook page

CLAXTON Bay/Pointe-a-Pierre councillor Nadia Khan-Mohammed has said rising crime, escalating threats to the safety of women, men and children, plus the widespread problem of extortion, have taken root in her neighbourhood.

Khan-Mohammed spoke to Newsday after the double homicide of scrap-iron worker Basdeo “Ricky” Lallan, 49, and his girlfriend Whitney Narine, 21, on November 28.

The couple was shot and killed in their two-bedroom wooden house at Teak Drive, off Macaulay Road. Their seven-month-old child and another minor were in the house at the time. The children escaped as the gun jammed when the killer pointed it at them.

A 21-year-old suspect is assisting police with their investigation.

Khan-Mohammed said around the same time this vicious act was being committed, she was a short distance away, addressing the United National Congress (UNC) Pavement Report on escalating crime.

“This Government continues to fail us, more so, in the form of the National Security Minister (MNS) Fitzgerald Hinds.”

She added her voice to calls being made for Hinds, who has withdrawn from contesting Laventille West for the People’s National Movement (PNM) in the next general election, to be removed as minister.

“We no longer feel safe in our homes and communities and, by extension, TT. Crime is now out of control and the Government does not seem to have a handle on it.

“It is so ironic that whilst I am speaking about this on a platform, this incident occurs.

"This baby and teenager will have to grow up by themselves and face this cruel world all alone, due to the incompetence of the Prime Minister and MNS. We must hold these two officeholders accountable.”

Khan-Mohammed said Claxton Bay always prided itself on strength, unity and resilience.

“Lately, that sense of safety and community has been eroded by the increasing presence of criminal activity on our streets.

“From robberies and assaults to violent home invasions, people in Claxton Bay/Pointe-a-Pierre and across the nation are feeling unsafe in their own homes. The very place where we should feel the most secure is now a place of anxiety, where many of us lie awake at night, wondering if our families are safe.

“Our women are particularly vulnerable. The alarming rise in gender-based violence, sexual harassment and domestic abuse is something that cannot be ignored any longer. Every day, women are subjected to violence, fear, and threats that no one should ever have to endure – in the home, on the streets, in the workplace. Women are constantly under siege.

“Where is the protection? Where is the justice? Where is the leadership to ensure that every woman in this country can walk down the street without fear, return home without the threat of violence, and live her life without being made to feel less than human?

She said economic disparity was also a factor in rising crime.

"There is an undeniable connection.

“It affects every aspect of our lives, our businesses, our homes, and our mental well-being. It diminishes our quality of life and disrupts our communities.

“Our youths especially, are being caught in this vicious cycle. Without access to meaningful employment, without vocational training, and without opportunities to build a future, too many of our young people are left vulnerable to the lure of criminal activity.”

But she said although economic challenges cannot be an excuse for criminal behaviour, that cycle must be broken, starting with better opportunities for all.

“We need to invest in our youths. We need to create job opportunities, support entrepreneurship and ensure that our young men and women have access to the training and resources they need to build a brighter future.

“We need to prioritise the safety of our citizens. Women who report abuse or harassment must be taken seriously, protected, and supported throughout the legal process.”

The growing problem of extortion, she said, is having a devastating impact on the business community, especially small businesses struggling to survive in a tough economic climate.

“No one should live in fear of being extorted for money, goods or services. We need to send a clear message that extortion will not be tolerated, and that law enforcement is equipped and empowered to take swift action against those who engage in such criminal activities.

“It is imperative that we foster an environment where individuals and businesses can thrive without the constant fear of exploitation.

“Our law enforcement agencies need the resources, training, and leadership to combat these crimes effectively,

“We need to unite as a community – government, law enforcement, and citizens – to create a society that is safe, just, and full of opportunity.

“This is not just a political issue; it is a moral issue. We have a responsibility to future generations to provide them with a society where women are protected, with a future filled with opportunities, a future where crime is not the answer, but hard work, education and respect for one another are the guiding principles.”