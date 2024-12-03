Why Harris lost election

US Vice-President Kamala Harris. AP PHOTO -

THE EDITOR: In my personal assessment, there are two main reasons why US Vice-President Kamala Harris lost the recent presidential election, due to President Joe Biden.

Mistake number one was having an attorney general who dragged his feet and failed to bring charges in a timely manner against an ordinary/non-president citizen called Donald Trump.

Mistake number two was giving broadband and internet services to the people who live in rural America. These folks used their new-found broadband services to vote against the Biden hand that fed them, and instead voted for Trump who lied to them.

If I were Biden I would have only given them clean drinking, pipe-borne water and not the internet.

KENNY DAVID

>

via e-mail