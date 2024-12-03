Trinidad and Tobago flip to Carifta Gymnastics title with 161 medals

Bren Newallo Badal was one of the gold medallists for TT at the inaugural Carifta Gymnastics Championships in Jamaica. - Photo courtesy Richard Lyder

TRINIDAD and Tobago gymnasts were a cut above the rest when the inaugural Carifta Gymnastics Championships were held in Kingston, Jamaica on November 29 and 30.

TT finished on top of the medal standings with 161 medals – 72 gold, 61 silver and 28 bronze.

In second place was home team Jamaic,a with 118 medals – 28 gold, 39 silver and 51 bronze.

TT and Jamaica were way ahead of the other countries, as third-placed Aruba took home 16 medals – six gold, two silver and eight bronze.

TT made a statement as early as the first session, showing potential in the all-round categories by winning gold in the Under-9, Under-10, Under-11 and Under-13 age groups.

In the all-round categories, each athlete must compete in the vault, bars, beam and the floor. The score is then added for an overall tally which determines the winner.

In the Under-9 level three category, Bren Newallo Badal of TT took gold after scoring 9.425 in the vault, 9.500 on the bars, 9.350 on the beam and 9.500 on the floor for a total of 37.775.

Fellow TT athlete Zariah Gittens-Dopwell was a close second ending with 37.250. Jamaican Leila Bella prevented TT from sweeping the event, ending third with 36.900 just ahead of TT's Zoey Ottley, who had a total of 36.875.

TT's dominance continued in the all-round Under-10 level four division. TT's Onia Hepburn claimed gold (36.925) and Asia Ali (36.400) bagged silver. Again, a Jamaican gymnast prevented a TT one-two-three finish, as Najjah Lindsay (35.625) grabbed third spot.

TT's Me'Hera Callender and Ashanti Darko of Bermuda tied for fourth place with a score of 35.350.

There was no stopping TT in the Under-11 level three all-round competition. TT flipped their way to gold, silver and bronze.

Arya Hagley (37.800), Cacique D'Arbeau (37.750) and Isoke Morgan (37.125) claimed the top three places.

TT completed another sweep in the all-round Under-13 level four as M'Kaiyah Williams (37.025), Aaliyah Gosai (36.775) and Annabelle Aanensen (36.550) demonstrated their ability.

Other TT individual medallists:

Chelsea Edwards, Yandy Stafford, Shanika Joseph, Tyanna Edwards, Michaela Francis, Gabrielle Webb, Tessica Laurence, Mckenzie Lall, Dailia Burke, Alora Morang, Yarii Alexander, Ricquel Marcellin, Savannah Thomson, Eemaan Boucaud, Gabriella Christopher, Sidney Charles, Annaleigh Edwards, Azalea Pierre, Brittney Joseph, Xara Rampersad, Arianna Powell, Alicja Chang Kit, Andaya Singh, Genesis Canzius, Ashley Camillo-Castillo, Avni Lopez, Alissa Mathias.