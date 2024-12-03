Not all about the need for speed

From L-R: West Indies pacers Shamar Joseph, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales and Justin Greaves. Photo courtesy Windies Cricket.

IT’S been said for quite a while, alas, until it has now been realised, that the past is gone and one has to look to the future.

West Indies cricket officials and administrators who are planning improvements for the future hark back to the past, when the WI were triumphant and ruled the cricketing world, through the domination of a force so powerful that no one team could get the better of them.

They ruled the world through having a tremendous battery of fast bowlers, in addition to a bevy of quick-footed batsmen, blessed with the hand-eye co-ordination to discomfit any bowler who set himself up to conquer batsmen unsure of themselves.

From June 1980, when the WI won a five-Test series one-nil against England at home in the WI, until April 1995, when Australia won a four-Test series 2-1 in Australia, the WI had not lost a single Test series out of 29. They won 61 Tests out of 115 during that time, lost 14 and drew 40, with one abandoned.

Those were the 15 years that gave the WI team a feeling of invincibility. The West Indian fan had grown quite cocky, and therefore was quite shocked when, just a few years later, on their first full tour of South Africa, WI were trounced five Tests to nil – the first time they were ever swept in a five-match series. And Test cricket in the WI took a dive from which they have not resurfaced.

Since all these struggles, WI have not found their way.

The only solution their administration can come up with is how to encourage fast bowlers. Consequently, they make all these rules that give extra points for fast bowlers’ wickets in the under-19 and other junior competitions.

They are searching, hoping to spot a talented youngster who can bowl fast – not realising that in the game of cricket, one should select one’s best team, whether they’re all fast bowlers or spinners, right-hand or left-hand.

Both right-handed and left-handed batsmen must be addressed as well.

The search should always be for good cricketers and not just one type.

WI, therefore, must have an all-round programme for overall improvement of their cricketers. Thus, now that they’re looking to build a competitive team, they can’t find the necessary material on which to mount a strong foundation.

Hence the annual first-class competition in the territories, which was stopped temporarily because of covid, must be reintroduced, with the thought of increasing it to two rounds in order to have keener competition.

Also, players must be trained specifically and engaged in cricket discussions for better understanding of the game.

Subjects like why one should get closer to the stumps to bowl a straight line, and the advantages of bowling a good line and length at all times, ought to be addressed.

Catching is an art and there are lessons in how to relax in slip, for instance, how to balance one’s body, how to chase a ball properly and the position the body must be in to determine perfect throws.

The officials, the cricketers and various committees must all understand the game and not believe because there was an era when WI were unbeatable, it means that pace bowlers grow on trees, fall off and bowl fast.

I can imagine those great West Indian bowlers alive today who must cringe when they see the modern WI bowler, who does not know how to prepare to bowl a spell, or how to work a batsman out.

There are very good ones, but not many, and they need cricket chats.

Let’s not put pressure on bowlers like Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Alzarri Joseph and Shamar Joseph as if they’re the only ones who can bowl out teams. WI may have many fine fast bowlers who could develop with recognition and cricket talk.

More of that is needed for WI cricketers. And always, practice and more practice.

Please don’t think that WI can only win if they have quick bowlers. Those days have gone, and though they may return, one cannot sit back and wait, when good cricket is still waiting to be played. There’s lots of talent that, properly trained, would be the winners of tomorrow.

There were also match-winning spinners like Sonny Ramadhin, Alf Valentine and Lance Gibbs, who helped to make WI world-famous.

Don’t limit resources; hunt for cricketers of all types, not just fast bowlers.

Only then might we have a future.