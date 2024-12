Minister Cox, we need a welfare officer

Social Development and Family Services Minister Donna Cox - Photo by Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: The area in Barataria that includes Upper Seventh Avenue has for months been without a welfare officer to assist with pension applications, etc. And I am told they don't know when they would get an officer.

I am therefore appealing to Social Development and Family Services Minister Donna Cox to please assist as quickly as possible.

DAVID BERMENT

via e-mail