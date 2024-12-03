Caden Trestrail free kick wins SSFL U-16 title for Fatima

Fatima College’s Under-16 football team celebrates after beating Signal Hill 1-0 in the SSFL national under-16 final, on December 1, at Fatima Grounds, Mucurapo. - Ronald Daniel

A second-half free-kick from national youth player Caden Trestrail shot Fatima College to the Secondary Schools Football League's (SSFL) national under-16 title at Fatima grounds in Mucurapo on December 2.

Playing against Tobago winners Signal Hill Secondary, Trestrail, who played a key role in Fatima's premier division title run last year, scored the lone goal as his team got a 1-0 win.

Fatima defeated south powerhouse St Benedict's College to cop the Trinidad under-16 title.

On December 5, Fatima and St Benedict's will have another edition of their rivalry when they meet in the national intercol final from 5 pm at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva.

The 16-year-old Trestrail will hope to provide another winning touch for his school.

