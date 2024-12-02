(UPDATE) Rana's maiden five-for puts Bangladesh in control in 2nd Test

Bangladesh's Nahid Rana. - (FILE PHOTO)

The visiting Bangladesh team turned the second Test against the West Indies at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica on its head on day three on December 2, as they closed the day with a 211-run in their second turn at the crease.

After being bowled out for a paltry score of 164, the visitors did their own damage with the ball as right-arm fast bowler Nahid Rana (five for 61) claimed a maiden five-wicket haul to help bowl out West Indies for 146 and give his team an 18-run lead after the first innings. Consistently bowling over 142 km/h, the 22-year-old Rana unsettled the West Indies with his hostile bowling and he grabbed the scalps of skipper Kraigg Brathwaite (39), Kavem Hodge (three), Alzarri Joseph (seven) and Kemar Roach (eight), to go along with the overnight wicket of opener Mikyle Louis (12). West Indies lost their last nine wickets for just 61 runs as they slipped badly from their comfortable position at 85 for one.

Top-order batsman Keacy Carty top-scored for the Windies with 40, but he was dismissed caught behind after getting a tickle down the leg side to a Hasan Mahmud (two for 19) delivery.

Only West Indies' top three batsmen got to double digits in what was a sorry looking scorecard.

After the lanky Rana's brilliance with the ball, the Bangladeshi batsmen showed their own intent as they fought fire with fire against the West Indies attack. The Windies started without the services of Roach who was struck on his left shoulder by a rapid Rana bouncer. They got their first scalp five balls into the Bangladesh second innings when first-innings standout Jayden Seales (one for 43) had Mahmudul Hasan Joy (duck) edging to slip where Alick Athanaze took a brilliant catch.

The Bangladeshis attacked the seam attack thereafter and scored at a brisk rate as well, with Shadman Islam (46) and Shahadat Hossain (28 off 26 balls) adding 47 for the second wicket, before the latter put on 70 with his captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz (42 off 39) for the third wicket.

Hossain's cameo was ended when he tried to take on Alzarri Joseph (one for 39), with Islam edging a Shamar Joseph (two for 70) delivery through to wicket-keeper Joshua Da Silva.

Shamar's spell was expensive as he went at seven runs per over. However, the Guyanese pacer created chances and he had his second scalp when Mehidy got a fine edge down the leg side to be taken by Da Silva as Bangladesh slipped to 132 for four.

The Windies wicket-keeper then dropped a regulation chance as Litton Das was given a life on 12. However, Das didnt' last long as he was outfoxed and bowled by an off-cutter from Justin Greaves for 25.

The visitors got to stumps without any further loss and closed the day on 193 for five, with Jaker Ali (29 not out) already getting a start.

After being blown away by 201 runs in the first Test, the visitors will try to put an unassailable target on the board as they hunt their first Test win in the Caribbean since 2009.

Summarised Scores:

BANGLADESH – 164 (Shadman Islam 64, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 36; Jayden Seales 4/5, Shamar Jsoeph 3/49) and 193/5 (Shadman 46, Mehidy 42; S Joseph 2/70) vs WEST INDIES – 146 (Keacy Carty 40, Kraigg Brathwaite 39; Nahid Rana 5/61, Hasan Mahmud 2/19).