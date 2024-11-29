Tobago Youth Debate on housing problem, solutions

The Youth Debate will be held on December 5 at the Assembly Legislature, Scarborough. -

THE Assembly Legislature in Scarborough will be taken over by secondary-school students at 1.30 pm on December 5 for the annual Youth Debate, as part of the Tobago Day celebrations.

From Presiding Officer to Minority, young people will be in charge of the assembly as they debate a motion on housing in Tobago. The theme for the debate is: Engage and Educate at all Levels.

In a recent interview with Tobago Updates, Sophia Cooper, special programmes co-ordinator, Assembly Legislature, said she is hoping the debaters offer some solutions to the housing problems that the THA has not thought of.

She urged Tobagonians to attend the debate or tune in online.

"So for those of us who might be thinking of getting a house, building a house, seeking support from the THA in terms of planning a space for your family, those are some of the things that are gonna come up in this debate.

"It's about settlement; it's about housing; it's about low-cost solutions. But it's also about the challenges that prevents us from actually getting there."

Alyssa Leacock, a student from Harmon School of SDA, who will be taking part in the debate, told Newsday she is eager and ready.

She said, "I am extremely excited to show my skills and make my family proud. This opportunity allows me to showcase my school and my abilities in understanding a bit of how the affairs of Tobago and Parliament in Trinidad are decided. I’m proud to be a part of it and (see) where it can lead me in the future."

Leacock said she has been practising her debating with her father, Llewellyn Leacock, and researching the topic.

She said, "Debating comes natural to me, because ever since I was a little, I would always ask my parents why and how things happen in life and I would always oppose the answer and ask, 'Why not this way instead?'"

Scarborough Secondary student Megan Perry told Newsday she has done "extensive research" for the debate. Among her research materials is a data analysis paper titled Analysis of Housing Needs in Tobago East, 2008, by Data Driven Technology.

She believes a training programme she attended on parliamentary procedures would augur well for her in the debate.

She added, "Amusingly, I find that arguing and standing up for my beliefs comes naturally to me, but debating in a formal setting is challenging due to stage anxiety. While I enjoy debating, I am working on improving my skills in this area."

Signal Hill Secondary's Allon Cipriani said he's feeling some nervousness, as the debate is a new experience for him, but: "I'm genuinely excited to hear the thoughts of others and all the different opinions and discussions that can come out from this youth debate."

Déjelle Scott of Harmon School of SDA said she has been practising her debate skills among classmates and also watching various debating styles on Youtube.

She said she is grateful to be part of Tobago Day celebrations.