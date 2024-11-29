Time to reclaim future of Trinidad and Tobago

PNM political leader Dr Rowley - Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: The day TT got stuck in time was in 2015 when the Keith Rowley-led PNM became the government. Instead of moving forward, the people of TT were forced backward. Under this administration we have endured rampant crime, deepening poverty, economic mismanagement, and a series of financial scandals.

The closure of Petrotrin, tens of millions missing from the Auditor General’s report, and a trail of failures in governance have left our nation in a state of despair. Each year under this leadership feels like another step away from progress, prosperity, and stability.

It is time for us to reflect on how we can reclaim our future from this ongoing stagnation and decline. And save TT from Rowley and the PNM.

CURTIS A OBRADY

Arima

