"Strategies to overcome procrastination for teens"

PROCRASTINATION refers to delaying the completion of necessary tasks by instead occupying time with other things.

For parents of adolescents, it is a source of constant frustration and annoyance.

Young people seamlessly find an array of things to fill their time, while sequentially putting off chores or responsibilities that ought to be completed.

Although in the moment it appears to be harmless, procrastination ultimately leads to heightened anxiety or confusion, as less time becomes available for essential duties.

Sometimes the “to-do” list that young people must complete appears lengthy or onerous.

Just the thought of exerting such effort is overwhelming; and so they defer to more enjoyably activities.

When swept into the lure of online gaming, social media apps or mindless scrolling, time easily gets lost.

Procrastination can severely disrupt teenagers’ lives. It can lead to feelings of tension, guilt and eventual low self-esteem.

Research demonstrates that procrastination is an extremely common phenomenon during adolescence.

If strategies are not consistently applied, it continues into adulthood and has the potential to disrupt academic outcomes, workplace efficiency and relationships.

The first step in overcoming this behavioural tendency is recognition.

Parents quite quickly recognise when their tweens and teens are putting off things that they need to do. Young people are less keen to accept the reality.

Parents are encouraged to calmly but firmly identify to youth when procrastination is occurring.

They can use watches or clocks to show the time difference between when something was agreed to and actually done, if done at all.

Make note of recurring events, not to increase their shame, but to demonstrate that there may be a space between what they believe themselves to be doing, as opposed to what is actually being achieved.

When young people are able to identify the procrastination, they are better equipped to take action.

Another strategy that is helpful involves envisioning their future selves.

Challenge young people to create the mental image of whom they would like to be in the future and then ask them to align their current behaviours to that future outcome.

They can remind themselves that every time they put something off, they in effect are making things more difficult for themselves later on.

Their future goals will constantly be delayed or unachieved if the current tendencies persist.

After this, young people are encouraged to simply focus on just getting started. Often the sheer enormity of tasks or the number of things to be done becomes the stumbling block.

Instead, young people should create intentions and goals, comprised of the small steps required to achieve the ultimate outcome.

Parents should remind them that the main motive forces are to get started and apply consistent effort. By making shorter-term realistic goals, young people are more likely to achieve them and the positive reinforcement acts as a bolster to support continued effort.

As the first term of this academic year is winding to close, now is a perfect opportunity for young people to reflect on their time management and holistic performance goals.

Through self-analysis they can identify ways in which procrastination may have played a part in a non-supportive way. Thereafter, they can use the upcoming holiday period to brainstorm and commence strategies to be implemented in the New Year.