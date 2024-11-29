Standing for nothing

THE EDITOR: I have often wondered what the world would be like if a few good people did not make the sacrifices that cause many of us to enjoy a better quality of life. Would South Africa be free today if the good people did not stand up against apartheid?

I am bemused by the many politicians in TT who at one point felt the need to stand up for what they thought was right, only to change their mind and agree with the very person they objected to for political power, and in many cases selfish gain.

Many would recall the criticisms aimed at one of our political leaders. If one were to believe that the comments were true, they would have great difficulty seeing that person as their prime minister.

While the criticisms may be of some merit as they came from some very prominent people in the politics of TT, one might be amazed that the very people who had so many negative things to say are now changing their song. Is it realistic to assume that such a leader will now choose them to participate in the next general election as a partner or member of Parliament?

To the impartial onlooker, it tells a story of people without any conviction. People who are seeking your vote and support but stand for nothing but the opportunity to serve in the government of TT. A government where they, through their own words, may be led by a leader with whom they have important differences on policy and management.

What does that say about the leader if they were allowed to be part of a team after the most public verbal abuse? Is it that gaining office is so important that one’s character does not matter?

The problems of TT range from serious economic challenges to failing infrastructure, crime, and management inefficiencies. Solving those problems requires people of integrity, competency and a sincere desire to serve the people.

To arrive at that office the population must be able to trust such individuals. They must feel comfortable giving their vote to someone who is dedicated to country rather than self.

The character of politicians seeking to replace the governing party will determine whether they can attract the votes necessary to replace the PNM. What do they stand for? Are they people of integrity? Do they possess the leadership qualities that allow the population to feel comfortable voting for them? Are they prepared to gain political office by sacrificing integrity and honesty on the altar of convenience and power? Are they willing to take a knee to a leader who they feel is not best for TT?

Time will tell whether TT will ever experience real change or just a continuance of politicians and policies who are self-serving.

