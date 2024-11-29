Paray: Use SRC $$ to build UNC headquarters

Mayaro MP Rushton Paray. - File photo by Ayanna Kinsale

MAYARO MP Rushton Paray has urged his UNC colleagues, including party leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, to use the new salaries – which they have said they will reject – from the Salaries Review Commission (SRC) to build a proper headquarters to house the party.

Addressing the post-Cabinet news conference at Whitehall on November 28, the Prime Minister said Cabinet will accept the recommendations in the report.

Legal sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said none of the office-holders covered in the report can refuse the new salaries and conditions outlined in the SRC's 120th report. once the recommendations are implemented.

They added that once the office-holders receive their new salaries, they are entitled to do whatever they want with them, because "it's their salary and their choice."

In a WhatsApp comment on November 29, Paray said, "Since the party position appeared to oppose the increases, a good idea may be that all MPs including the Leader of the Opposition contribute their back pay – around $6 million collectively – toward building a party headquarters to benefit our 100,000 members. Something like that I will support wholeheartedly!"

This was something Paray campaigned for during the UNC's internal elections in June, as leader of the United Patriots slate, which was defeated by the Persad-Bissessar-endorsed Star slate.

Throughout its 35-year existence, the UNC has not had a party headquarters that it had built or owned.

The party has used spaces at Rienzi Complex in Couva and a second location nearby in the past. The UNC currently rents a building in Chaguanas as its headquarters.

Paray and fellow UNC MPs Dinesh Rambally, Anita Haynes-Alleyne, Dr Rai Ragbir and Rodney Charles have publicly questioned the ability of Persad-Bissessar to lead the party to victory in the next general election.

All but Charles have filed nominations to become candidates in that election.

Last year, Charles announced he was retiring from electoral politics.

Paray said, "As an Opposition MP, I opposed the salary upgrades for several office-holders, and I maintain this position."

Referring to comments that the increased salaries will be paid to office holders regardless of whether or not they accept them, Paray said, "The real question is, how will the funds be used?

"In my case, 100 per cent of my existing parliamentary salary, after deductions, is spent on food, medicine, and community programmes for constituents.

"The additional $3,000 will fund ten more hampers for ten families."

Asked if he would follow any directive given by the UNC about what its members should do with their new salaries, Paray said, "I will support reasonable, well-thought-out options and reject any foolishness."

Ragbir said, "In all honesty, I was never afforded the opportunity to spend the money on myself. The money has always catered for the needs of the constituents of Cumuto/Manzanilla, and my private practice always helps.

"The persons who have received this assistance have always put a comforting warmth in me.That's what Almighty God would want me to do for his people."

Rambally said, " Most of my salary is already spent in the constituency, whether through hampers, donations for various events and or meals.

"According to my estimation, the new sum of approximately $3,000 which I may be entitled to will be similarly directed to assisting persons and or matters in my constituency."

Pointe-a-Pierre MP David Lee and Caroni East MP Dr Rishad Seecheran did not say what they would do with their new salaries when they receive them.

Lee said,"The only thing I am sure of is death."

Seecheran said, "I will follow my party's guidance."

In its 120th report, which Finance Minister Colm Imbert laid in the House of Representatives on November 15, the commission recommended increases to the salaries of 98.32 per cent of the offices that fall under its purview.

Recent SRC reports

In its 120th report, the SRC noted concerns raised by certain office-holders over recommendations in its 117th report,which was laid in the House in February. Among those raising concerns at that time were members of the Judiciary, who questioned the methods the SRC used to evaluate their salaries and terms of service. The recommendations of the 117th report were never implemented.

The current salaries of the President, Prime Minister and Opposition Leader are based on recommendations in the SRC's 98th report, which was laid in the House on February 14, 2014, and subsequently approved.

SRC recommends:

The commission is now recommending:

PM's salary to rise from $59,680 to $87,847, a 47 per cent increase, effective from October 1, 2023.

President: from $64,270 to $81,170, from April 1, 2023, an increase of 26 per cent.

Opposition Leader: from $29,590 to $52,159, effective October 1, 2023, a 76 per cent increase.

Cabinet ministers: from $41,030 to $52,159 effective October 1, 2023, an increase of 27 per cent

Non-cabinet-member ministers: from $33,940 to $43,155 respectively, a 27 per cent increase.

Senators (who are not government ministers or parliamentary secretaries): from $13,060 to $17,020, effective October 1, 2023.

MPs who are neither ministers nor parliamentary secretaries: from $17,410 to $22,695, effective October 1, 2023.