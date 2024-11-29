Chloe gets US$$ for life-saving surgery

Chloe Ramnarine -

Chloe Ramnarine, the vibrant 21-year-old from Grand Lagoon, Mayaro, is on her way to Fundación Santa Fe Hospital in Colombia in a few months for a life-saving bone marrow transplant.

Despite the challenges she faces, Ramnarine remains optimistic and full of gratitude. In a phone interview with Newsday, the jovial young woman was particularly upbeat as she thanked the public for the incredible support.

Her hope is that others battling similar medical challenges would receive the same love and help that she has.

Ramnarine is currently fighting Hodgkin's lymphoma, a type of cancer that affects the lymphatic system. Her journey captured the hearts of many across the nation after she and her parents launched a public appeal to raise US$120,000 (approximately TT$980,000) for her life-saving treatment.

"I've received so many calls from people, from senior citizens to others fighting their own battles with cancer. Their encouragement has meant just as much as the funds raised. It’s been overwhelming in the best way possible."

Chloe, who is pursuing a degree in computer science at the University of the West Indies (UWI), is determined to return to school once her treatment is complete.

“I’m just praying everything goes well, and I will be back at school,” she said, radiating hope.

Her mother, Thillyer Ramnarine, also expressed her deep gratitude for the outpouring of support. Though she typically shies away from interviews, Thillyer said the kindness from the public restored their faith in TT.

"The love and support we’ve received is beyond anything we could have imagined."

Chloe’s battle began in 2023 when, after starting her studies at UWI, she discovered a small lump on her neck. A visit to the doctor and subsequent tests revealed the heartbreaking diagnosis.

After taking time off from school for chemotherapy and radiation, she went into remission and returned to her studies. Unfortunately, during a routine checkup a few months ago, it returned.

She is currently not undergoing treatment, which poses a risk of the cancer spreading. Without insurance and ineligible for assistance from the Children’s Life Fund due to her age.

Ramnarine’s mother said her daughter's GoFundMe campaign is still active and the funds raised will be used for any additional medical expenses that may arise. Thillyer said she is indebted to the public for their support.

"We never imagined this level of support. It has not only restored our hope, but it has shown us that there is still so much love and goodness in TT."

