Yorke urges Soca Warriors players to stand out at club level

Trinidad and Tobago senior men's football head coach Dwight Yorke. - Jeff K. Mayers

SOCA Warriors head coach Dwight Yorke encouraged the national players to keep their spot by being professional, as club footballers are waiting to take it.

In a Trinidad and Tobago Football Association video sent to the media, Yorke spoke to the national players who were involved in a one-week training camp earlier in November. Those seen listening to Yorke in the video were brothers Joevin and Alvin Jones, Michel Poon Angeron, Justin Garcia, Duane Muckette among others.

The 2024/2025 TT Premier Football League season kicks off on December 6. Yorke challenged the TT players to be standout players at club level.

"When you leave here and go back to play for your team (club) make sure they know you are the national player. The only way you do that is by setting the standard. How you train, how you carry about yourself, being on time, being an example, be that difference maker."

Speaking about responsibility as a TT footballer, Yorke said, "When we give you days off make sure you use it to your advantage. Don't go gallivanting everywhere...playing football with your mates. What if you get injured?"

Yorke urged the players to do their part in making the Soca Warriors thrive. "You are in the system. Make sure and stay in the system, but that is down to you guys. We will do everything from an administration side, from the supporting team of the staff to make sure we provide you with all the ammunition. I'll fight for you guys as the leader, as the head coach. I will go out there and make sure we get what it takes and all the stuff that you need to make sure that you are looked after. It is part of my responsibility, but you have to give us back something in return...it can't be a one-sided deal."

Yorke was announced as the Soca Warriors coach on November 1 with the goal of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.