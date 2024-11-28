Why Kartel at Carnival?

Jamaican dancehall artist Vybz Kartel. - Photo courtesy Fader

THE EDITOR: I recently read that Jamaican dancehall artist Vybz Kartel is set to perform in sweet TT on Carnival Friday 2025.

Why is a Jamaican artist coming to our shores to sing dancehall for Carnival? Really? Seriously?

I personally am not a fan of Kartel and would expected him to perform in Trinidad at some time, but why is his concert going to be on Carnival Friday or even during the season? How disrespectful is that to our soca art form?

So OK, I understand that not everyone likes soca, but the concert should not be during Carnival. It is easy to assume that Kartel may have a busy season touring next year, but our Carnival season is inappropriate for staging a dancehall concert.

To the promoters of this concert, you are very disrespectful and seem to be a bit out of touch with reality, plain and simple. Why not have the concert between May and August?

Oh well, my money would not be spent on his concert anyway.

Are we even having a Soca Monarch competition next year? Sigh!

A big watery steups.

JEANIE ANNE ALI

via e-mail