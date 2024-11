The season of shopping

Giselle Phipps-Harbin and her son Javaughn, shop for Christmas decorations at Wonderful World, Westmall, on November 27. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

WITH the Christmas season drawing near, shoppers across the country have been out and about searching for the perfect decorations and gifts for the holidays.

Newsday photographers Angelo Marcelle and Faith Ayoung captured these images of shoppers in Port of Spain and Westmall.

