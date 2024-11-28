Representing Tobago, 1946-1961

Dr Rita Pemberton

Dr Rita Pemberton

THE YEAR 1946 was a significant period in the political history of Tobago because of the two important elections in the colony in that year.

In addition to the grant of universal adult suffrage, which increased the numbers of people eligible to vote, approval had been given for elections to select representatives of the various districts of the colony in the Legislative Council and to sit on the newly established county councils, which were to form part of the colonial administration.

These provisions came after the people of Tobago had endured disrespect and dismissal of the challenges they had faced since union in 1889.

The inclusion of a representative for Tobago on the Legislative Council of TT in 1925 did not stimulate any improvement in its situation, because the dominant planter element in the council regarded Tobago as an unwelcome dependent whose problems were not given the serious consideration they deserved.

In addition, the Tobago representatives faced challenges to attend sittings of the council because of poor sea communication links.

July 1, 1946, was the day of the first elections after the grant of universal adult suffrage to the colony. This was a significant event.

However, what was of greater significance was that for the first time in the island’s history, the franchise was available to members of the population across social lines and was no longer restricted to members of the upper and upper middle classes.

This election generated much interest, which was reflected in the 73 per cent turnout of electors.

It was also interesting that Trinidad-based political parties became involved. Six individuals vied for the position of representative for Tobago, four of whom were supported by Trinidad-based political parties.

The six were: Labour contractor APT James, who was supported by Tubal Uriah Butler; George de Nobriga, the incumbent; Raymond Hamel-Smith of the Progressive Democratic Party; Capt Robert H Harrower, a retired Canadian who lived in Tobago and contested the election under the auspices of the Citizens League Party of Trinidad; Lawrence Edwards, popular head teacher, chief organiser of the Tobago Debating Society, organiser of the TWA in Tobago and labour activist supported by the United Front in Trinidad; and pharmacist George F Samuel, an independent candidate.

Having received just over 50 per cent of the vote, James won the election by an overwhelming majority; his nearest rival, Lawrence Edwards, was only able to amass about 20 per cent of the total vote.

Popular interest in this and subsequent elections represented the population's increased awareness of the need for effective representation to address the multitudinous problems the island faced.

It was a rejection of the old planter-dominated representation which did not cater to the needs of the poorer sections of the society, and it was recognised that the required representation would not come from the planter-dominated central administration in Trinidad, which did not consider Tobago's needs of sufficient importance to warrant support for the required financial outlays.

With the opportunity to select their representatives, their choices were determined by three factors: the candidate must be a son of the soil who had the lived experience and was sensitive to the issues which faced the island; the candidate must be in touch with the people and their concerns and able to work in conjunction with the existing organisations which sought workers' welfare; he must be acceptable to members of the lowest classes.

This was a quest for popular representation to better represent the interests of Tobago after the bitter experiences of 1899-1946.

While he represented Tobago, APT James personified the ideals the people of Tobago sought in their representatives. Tobago must be represented by Tobagonians who stood up strongly against the opposing forces in the Legislative Council, and, further, some decision-making bodies should be located on the island.

The Tobago County Council was established by Ordinance No 18 of 1946. Like the other county councils across the colony, it had no executive power. It was established to serve as adviser to the central colonial authorities in matters such as housing, land settlement, hospitals, school buildings, health, water, sanitation, roads, markets, pastures, abattoirs, cemeteries, police stations, public buildings and social services.

The members elected to Tobago’s first county council were: John Edwards, chairman; LA Peters, secretary; Linsel Wilton Alleyne, Le George Garnet Moore, Malco Duncan, Duport George, George Rowe and Alpheus Philip. These were all supporters of APT James and members of the organisations he established, as well as the early trade unions.

It was found that the powers of the county councils were inadequate to the tasks to which they were assigned and to the needs of the island.

In 1946, James organised the Tobago Peasants and Industrial Workers Union as another organisation which allowed workers to air their grievances and work collectively to have them addressed.

In the constitutionally due elections to select the island’s representative on the Legislative Council in 1950, James stood for re-election, but was opposed by Bevan Archibald, a planter, businessman Egbert Tailor, Pearl Bailey and Lawrence Edwards.

James received solid support from the county council and overwhelmingly defeated his opponents. He became well established as the most forceful advocate for the interests of Tobago; for many, his was the voice of Tobago.

The county councils were given executive powers and became local authorities for areas comprising their electoral districts by Ordinance No 39 of 1952. Among their powers was the authority to give financial and other assistance towards the establishment and encouragement of community, district or village councils, and the erection of community centres and halls. Their responsibilities included local roads, cemeteries, recreation grounds and markets.

Within each county council there were several electoral districts. Each was represented on the county council by two aldermen and a councillor. A chairman presided over the county council, which functioned as a nurturing centre for political aspirants on the island.

At meetings of the council, there occurred detailed reporting on the state of affairs in every corner of the island, which revealed the extent of deprivation and human suffering.

The consensus was that Tobago could only depend on Tobagonians to bring about effective change in the circumstances of the island and its people, and, as James would argue, matters pertaining to Tobago should be determined by a decision-making authority which was based on the island and whose members had intimate knowledge of its needs with which to formulate an effective plan for its development.

These views provided the basis for the autonomy quest which subsequently developed.