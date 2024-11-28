Modi's 'seven pillars'challenge to Caricom

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi AP PHOTO -

THE EDITOR: Would Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's outreach to Caricom bring meaningful fruits to the people of the region? His "seven pillars for co-operation" plan for the four million people of Caricom signals a new awakening for the 15 members of the regional group, which has been functioning for some 51 years.

Is it a replacement of the Caribbean Basin Initiative (CBI) initiated by the US and now in the scrapyard of history? Or is it that Modi, fresh from a near defeat in the recent general election, is flexing his muscles to the Indian populace that he remains the all-powerful Indian leader?

This is the first time since its independence in August 1947 that India has stepped out to the Caribbean and offered such goodies aimed at development. History would record that during the covid19 pandemic, Modi donated more than 400,000 doses of vaccine to countries in the region, including TT.

It is worth mentioning that the seven pillars of support which Modi enumerated at the India-Caricom summit in Georgetown, Guyana, included capacity building; agriculture and food security; renewable energy and climate change; innovation and technology; cricket and culture; ocean economy and maritime security; and medicines and healthcare.

India would also work with Caricom to provide online training in technology, administration, law and education, and training for parliamentarians, agriculture, food security, renewable energy and climate change, with a focus on solar energy, technology and trade.

>

Modi drew smiles when he mentioned cricket and cinema linking India and the Caribbean, especially T20 cricket, as well as the enhancement of women’s cricket. He underlined the effectiveness of yoga and suggested that it become part of the school curriculum and that India would be willing to provide yoga teachers and trainers.

Modi visited Guyana at the invitation of Guyana President Irfaan Ali. The late Indira Gandhi was the first, in 1968, and previously only Indian Prime Minister to visit Guyana. She made a whirlwind visit to TT as well.

Modi received Guyana’s highest honour, The Order of Excellence, Dominica’s Award of Honour, and will be bestowed with the Honorary Freedom of Barbados, that country's highest national honour.

TT Prime Minister Dr Rowley, Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley, Grenada Prime Minister and Caricom chairman Dickson Mitchell were among the Caribbean leaders who attended the summit.

Modi was exceedingly charitable with his gift bag to Caricom, but the central challenge is would the regional organisation be able to take up the challenge and get cracking with his offer.

This is the first time that India has made such an offer for the development of the region.

In years gone by India was noted for its religious and cultural relations with the Caribbean, but with Modi's "seven pillars for co-operation" plan it has taken on a wider dimension aimed at boosting Caribbean development and strengthening ties.

PARAS RAMOUTAR

via e-mail

>