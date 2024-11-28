Kamla stands firm on deportation threat

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar. - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

OPPOSITION LEADER Kamla Persad-Bissessar is not deterred by sentiments to her stated position on the deportation of migrants who commit crimes in Trinidad and Tobago.

Instead, she said in a November 28 statement, “I stand solidly by my previous comments on the deportation of migrant criminals and reaffirm them.”

Her statement was provoked by the abduction and murder of Winston Thomas, 69, who was beaten, robbed, kidnapped, stabbed in the head and murdered by perpetrators believed to be Venezuelan nationals.

“Instead of standing up for our citizens' safety, we see lunatic ministers and commentators politically simping (sympathetic) for criminals with fake outrage about xenophobia and hatred.

Reiterating that the well-being and safety of citizens must always come first, she said it was astounding Foreign Affairs Minister Amery Browne, Finance Minister Colm Imbert and National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds would adopt such a position.

Hinds led the charge against Persad-Bissessar explaining government had a clear Migrant Registration Framework Policy and already deports those migrants running afoul of Immigration Act and other laws.

Saying her statements were "unfortunate and inflammatory" and "a reckless outburst,” Hinds advanced that building a more inclusive society necessitated that individuals were viewed as part of a wider community, rather than being defined by their nationality. Especially in circumstances where Government has permitted thousands, the option of being here legally.

Legal or illegal, he clarified, immigrants have always been deported once they breach the laws.

Concurring with Hinds’ statements, Browne accused Persad-Bissessar of contradicting previous positions when she beseeched government to do more to help law-abiding Venezuelan nationals to integrate into life in TT.

Imbert described her comments as “madness” saying she previously demanded they all be accepted “carte blanche without question.

“Now all of a sudden, she wants to deport them en masse?”

Persad-Bissessar said some would have the population believe the Spanish-speaking men responsible for murdering Thomas were more likely to be Xavi, Iniesta and Fabregas (all Spanish professional footballers/managers) and not Venezuelan migrants.

She said Venezuelan migrants are not fleeing their homeland because of any natural disaster, but due to the mess created by successive governments voted for by the majority.

“Our citizens have been exceedingly accommodating and generous over the last few years. We already have a problem with local gangs, we don't need migrants committing crimes here also.”

She drew a comparison to the deportation of TT migrants in the USA who commit crimes, submitting that is not a (US president-elect Donald) Trump policy.

“What’s good for the goose must be good for the gander. Make common sense and safety the priority.”