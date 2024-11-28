International support vital to help Haiti

A man rests on a wheelbarrow on a street in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. - AP

THE EDITOR: Haiti currently finds itself in a state of disaster, grappling with political instability, economic hardship, and pervasive social challenges.

The roots of these ongoing struggles can be traced back to the revolutionary actions of Toussaint L'Ouverture, whose rebellion against colonial rule in the late 18th century led to the establishment of Haiti as the first independent black republic.

While L'Ouverture's fight for freedom was a monumental achievement, the subsequent legacy of Haiti’s independence has been fraught with issues that continue to impact the nation today.

Following independence, Haiti faced international isolation, punitive reparations, and internal power struggles that hindered development. The long-standing effects of these challenges have contributed to a fragile political landscape characterised by corruption, weak governance, and inadequate infrastructure.

Haiti's vulnerabilities have been exacerbated by natural disasters, such as the devastating earthquake in 2010, and frequent hurricanes, which have inflicted further damage on an already struggling economy. The combination of historical injustices and contemporary crises has made it difficult for the nation to stabilise and thrive.

Despite the resilience of the Haitian people, who continue to demonstrate strength and perseverance in the face of adversity, the cyclical nature of these challenges demands urgent attention.

International support and commitment to sustainable development initiatives are essential to help Haiti overcome its complex obstacles. In doing so, we can foster a brighter future for the nation, built on the legacy of L'Ouverture’s fight for freedom, while addressing the ongoing repercussions that have hindered progress for so long.

GORDON LAUGHLIN

via e-mail