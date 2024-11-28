Barrackpore man on $300k bail for chopping

- File photo

A HIGH COURT MASTER has granted $300,000 surety bail to a 52-year-old man who is charged in connection with a chopping at his home last week in Barrackpore.

Anil Sookhoo faced Sarah De Silva in the South A Criminal Court on November 26 when she granted him the bail charged with attempted murder.

Attorney Ainsley Lucky represented him.

As a condition of the bail, the accused must report to the Barrackpore Police Station on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 6 am and 6 pm.

The case was adjourned to September 8, 2025, for a status hearing and the trial is set for January 16, 2026.

>

Police said the incident happened around 10.30 pm on November 20 at Sookhoo’s home at Kanhai Road North.

The accused and the 23-year-old victim, who lives in the same community, were liming together, and an argument broke out.

It escalated and the victim was chopped. He then went home to sleep.

Sookhoo called the police and told them what happened.

The injured man was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital and was discharged on November 25.