San Juan North staying calm ahead of Intercol semis

San Juan North Secondary players celebtare after beating Trinity College East in the Coca-Cola East Zone intercol final, at the Arima Velodrome, on November 20. - Ayanna Kinsale

MANAGER of the San Juan North Secondary premier division football team Stephen Clarke said the technical staff will aim to keep their players calm and not get overwhelmed ahead of the Coca-Cola National Intercol semifinal against Fatima College.

The teams will lock horns at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex on November 28 at 4.30 pm.

Both teams earned a spot in the semifinals after winning zonal titles. In the North Zone final on November 21, Fatima defeated Queen's Royal College 4-3 on penalties after the match ended goalless at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex.

A day earlier, at Arima Velodrome, San Juan North were crowned East Zone champions with a narrow 2-1 win over Trinity College East.

San Juan North are not thinking about the magnitude of the match.

Clarke said, "We try to block out all the noise and keep the guys focused...so far for the season we have played about 17 games. This will just be number 18 for us. We will not consider it a national semifinal...I think once we execute our pre-game plans...despite the occasion, we should do well."

San Juan North, after a disappointing league campaign which saw the team finish just outside the top half in the 16-team table, are eyeing silverware this season.

"I think over the last couple of weeks we have been fighting with a little bit more heart and after we came out of the premier division (league) with all the challenges we have had with poor results, the guys have really worked hard to get to this point. They always believe in themselves. Even though we were not getting the results, it does not mean we were not doing anything correct."

Lindell Sween is San Juan's talisman, thanks to his ability on the ball when attacking.

Clarke said, "Most teams will come specifically to deal with Lindell Sween, but football is a team sport and Lindell Sween can't do it alone...the X factor will be Lindell Sween working together with the team and ensuring that all the other guys get involved."

Fatima College head coach Hutson Charles said his players are always excited about playing in big matches, saying it never gets old despite winning multiple football titles over the last two years. Fatima are one of the most consistent teams in secondary schools football, winning the Intercol title in 2022 and the league crown in 2023.

"We are excited for the college," Charles said. "I always try to instil in the boys is that this is something we started off doing – winning trophies. If they want to be part of the history, they have to create their own history. That is the kind of motivational words I give to them."

The season is down to just a few more games, with all the teams playing since early September. Fatima and San Juan North played in the Secondary Schools Football League competition before the Intercol. Each team had to play 15 matches in a round-robin competition featuring 16 teams.

Charles said managing his players is important during the season.

"In talking with the physio and the trainers, I think we are managing the boys pretty good. We have to know when to step it up and we have to know when to tone it down. I think so far we have no major injuries and everybody is fit and raring to go."

Fatima have used around 23 players during the season, whom they have been rotating.

Charles wants a more clinical showing when attacking against San Juan North.

"I just like them to put away their chances that they are getting. Most of the games that we are playing, we are creating a lot of opportunities and it just goes begging...I am hoping they come with that kind of killer instinct tomorrow."