Education Ministry: No need for police in schools

In this file photo, a Rose Hill RC student waves as two police officers make sure the schoolchildren get to classes safely. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

ACTING chief education officer Aaron Ramrattan has said there were approximately 77 reports of bullying in primary schools and 470 in secondary schools from 2022-2024.

He also said there is no need to put police officers in schools to protect students and teachers against criminals, there are crime hot spots in all education districts and there is no evidence that criminal gangs are operating in schools.

He spoke at a public meeting between Education Ministry officials and members of the Parliament's Social Services and Public Administration Joint Select Committee (JSC) on November 27.

Ramrattan agreed with Opposition Senator David Nakhid that bullying in schools is under-reported in some cases.

Nakhid asked about reported cases of bullying in schools.

>

After Ramrattan provided this information, Nakhid asked, "What is the ministry doing to address that staggering rise (sic) from 77 to 470?"

Ramrattan said student councils and home periods, where students can discuss their problems with their form teachers, are some of the ways in which bullying is addressed in schools.

Victims, he said, can report bullying incidents to the form teacher or the school's dean.

Ramrattan said, "A preliminary investigation is done with regard to the incident and certain actions are taken in terms of investigating to find out exactly the nature of the incident."

He added follow-up action could involve a conference between the student's parents and teacher.

JSC chairman Independent Senator Dr Paul Richards asked what parents could do if they believe these efforts are unsuccessful.

Ramrattan said they had the option of reporting the matter to the district's school supervisor.

"The Ministry of Education is very concerned about every single incident. Sometimes it is unfortunate that it hits social media before the school gets a chance to address it properly."

He added that when this happens, it does not mean the school is not addressing the situation.

>

Ramrattan said while the numbers look large, the number of bullying incidents in schools is on the decline.

Planning and Development Minister Pennelope Beckles-Robinson asked about the partnership between the Education and National Security ministries to protect students and teachers in schools in crime hot spots from violence and criminal gang activity.

Richards said, "I don't know what is described as a hot spot area in these times, because hot spot locations have changed over the years in this country."

Ramrattan said school principals report incidents of violence near schools and the ministry uses additional information to advise the National Security Ministry about schools which need more police patrols.

He added that that ministry has been given a list of these schools.

Richards asked if there are more police officers patrolling the area around these schools or officers being placed in them.

Ramrattan said schools have National Maintenance Training and Service (MTS) security officer based there, and because of this, there is no "need for a police officer in the school compound."

When Ramrattan said there were crime hot spots in all seven of the country's education districts, Richards replied, "That is frightening."

He asked if the ministry has received reports of primary school students, ages nine-14, being members of criminal gangs.

>

Ramrattan said, "I can't say officially that we have any reports of gangs in our school system.

"Sometimes when things do happen on the outside it is alleged that this student is involved (in crime)."

Richards told Education Ministry officials about reports about nine-14-year-old students in primary schools allegedly "extorting their peers or attempting to extort their peers."

He related a story told to him about an incident in a school in Port of Spain.

"A teacher was told by a student, 'Don't tell me nothing, my father is a gang member and you go get mash up.'"

Richards asked what teachers do when they receive such threats.

Ramrattan said in those circumstances, the teacher would report the matter to the principal and then a report is made to the police.