Cops kill two suspected car thieves in Marabella

- File photo

MARABELLA police shot and killed two suspected car thieves and are now searching for two others who escaped early on November 27.

The dead men, who are yet to be identified, were killed near the Battoo Avenue Recreation Ground, Marabella, around 3 am.

Preliminary reports say police on mobile patrol in the area responded to a wireless message about a stolen car.

The officers spotted the car near the ground with four men nearby.

On seeing the police, the four tried to escape. One of the suspects, police said, aimed something resembling a gun at them.

They returned fire, hitting two of the suspects.

The other two ran off.

The injured men were taken to a nearby health facility, where they were pronounced dead on arrival.

A gun was reportedly found in the vehicle.

Investigations are continuing.