Opposition Leader vows to deport Venezuelan criminals 'by any means necessary'

UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar. - File photo

Enraged by the murder of one of her constituents at the hands of “Spanish-speaking men,” Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has vowed to take aggressive action against all illegal Venezuelan migrants and deport them “by any means necessary.”

In a media release on November 26, Persad-Bissessar referred to the murder of Winston Thomas, 69, who was found dead in his car on the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway in Golconda.

Witnesses said Spanish-speaking men entered Thomas’s home and beat, robbed and kidnapped him.

He was found with his hands tied behind his back and stab wounds to his head.

Persad-Bissessar said citizens have been generous in accepting Venezuelan migrants, and called on migrants to” get their act in order.”

“Every day for the last year, there were reports of violent crimes being committed by illegal Venezuelan migrants against our citizens.

“Enough is enough, the time has come to take action against Venezuelan migrants who are committing crimes daily against our citizens. The Venezuelan migrant community must also take action and assist the TTPS in rooting out violent Venezuelan criminals who are terrorising our citizens.”

Persad-Bissessar said she will not stand idly by as migrants engage in criminal activity.

“Illegal Venezuelan migrants have a clear choice to make, either peaceful, law-abiding habitation in our country or deportation, there is no middle ground. Their future within our country rests solely in the decisions they make in the coming months.”